Real Housewives star says weight loss drug ‘stopped working’ and she’s re-gained 20 pounds

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania has shared an update about her experience with weight loss drugs.

Catania, 54, has been open about her use of Type 2 diabetes medication for weight loss since they exploded in popularity. She first started taking Ozempic in 2023 and then switched to Mounjaro, revealing she lost 20 pounds as a result.

Ozempic and Mounjaro are semaglutides used mainly to control blood sugar levels, but they also reduce food cravings. As a result, they’ve become wildly popular for helping people lose weight.

Speaking to Jeff Lewis on his eponymous SiriusXM show, Catania said: “I’m having a really hard time right now. My Mounjaro stopped working, I gained 20 pounds,” she shared. “I’ve been looking for therapy for all my friends. I’m really having a bad time with this.”

When Lewis asked her if she’s tried another medication, Catania responded: “I did it all.”

open image in gallery Dolores Catania said she’s gained wait after her Mounjaro prescription ‘stopped working’ ( Getty )

The Traitors star revealed she had to stop the medication for about a month to undergo a heart procedure known as a cardiac ablation. Catania said she had Afib, or atrial fibrillation, a common heart rhythm problem, and needed the procedure to fix it.

“My heart was like beating a lot,” Catania said, noting that her doctors told her the condition “was for older people.”

As a result, Catania is on “a bunch of medicine, like, 10 pills a day.”

“It’s like a formality now, I have to take it for the next 90 days and then I should be done,” she explained. “So I’m hoping maybe that’s why I gained weight.”

Catania’s Real Housewives franchise has been on pause since season 13 aired in 2023. Several of the show’s cast members, including Jennifer Fessler, have also confessed to using the weight-loss drugs.

open image in gallery 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' season 13 cast ( Bravo )

In the debut episode of Fessler’s podcast Two Jersey J’s with fellow New Jersey housewife Jackie Goldschneider, she spoke openly about her experience.

“I have been on, and I’m not going to call it Ozempic — that’s been the umbrella name. But I’ve been on semaglutide for over a year now, and I’ve lost maybe 22 pounds,” Fessler said during the December 2023 episode.

Fessler even confessed to suffering a side effect of the medication, which resulted in hospitalization, but maintained she was unafraid to continue the treatment.

“I will tell you I have had an experience that was not good — and I’m pretty positive it was about the semaglutide — where I had to go to the hospital for an impacted bowel… and I’m still not nervous about it,” she said.

She further explained that she was leaning into eating whatever she wanted while not consuming enough water or vegetables when the issue occurred.

“Am I worried about it? No,” she said of the bowel issue. “Am I aware of it and a little disappointed in myself for not addressing it sooner? Sure.”