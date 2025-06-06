Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Brit Eady has sued Bravo for $20 million, accusing the network of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, sexual harassment, and fostering a hostile work environment.

Eady, 37, who joined the reality series in its 16th season, filed the lawsuit on Thursday in the New York State Supreme Court. Bravo’s parent company, NBC, and production companies True Original and Endemol Shine North America are also named as defendants.

In the filing seen by The Independent, the reality star’s allegations stem from an incident that occurred during a June 6, 2024, taping of the show and the subsequent airing of the moment on an April 2025 episode.

In the season’s fifth episode, titled “About Last Night,” former RHOA star Kenya Moore celebrated the grand opening of her hair spa with longtime co-stars Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Drew Sidora, and new castmates Eady, Shamea Morton, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley in attendance.

Upon arrival, Eady, who had sparred with Moore earlier in the season, attempted to make peace by gifting her a bouquet of flowers. Moore, however, rejected her apology, leaving Eady to bow out of the event early.

open image in gallery Kenya Moore (left) was suspended indefinitely after an altercation with Brit Eady (left) ( Bravo )

In Eady’s absence, Moore proceeded to slam her and accuse her of “looking for a moment,” saying: “I’m gonna pay you dust.”

Moore then brought out a poster board with the words “Who Is This Ho?” across the top. Below were explicit images supposedly of Eady — which were blurred out — that she said she obtained with the help of an investigator.

Reacting in horror and shock, the other women told Moore she had gone “too far” before walking out.

The episode ended with a title card that read: “Based on Kenya’s behavior, the decision was made to cease filming with her this season.”

Appearing on an episode of the Tamron Hall Show in November last year, Moore insisted she was not fired from the show, claiming she is “still under contract and I am still an employee of the network and the show.”

However, according to People, Moore will not appear in the upcoming season 16 reunion episode, as sources claim she wasn't invited.

On Thursday, Eady shockingly denied that the photos were of her. “I do want to set the record straight about one thing: the graphic sexual photo surrounding the events in Episode five,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “That photo was not me.”

She explained: “As the episode makes clear; I did not see the photo at the time. Rather, I was made aware of the photo being presented at the event, and based on what I was told, assumed that it was a photo of me — which is why I reacted in the way that I did.

“I did not know who was in that photo, but upon seeing it for the first time recently, I now know it wasn’t me,” Eady said.

Eady’s lawsuit describes Moore’s actions as “defamatory, harassing, and damaging.”

Moore’s representative did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

Moore “also displayed posters containing written false and defamatory statements regarding Plaintiff and her occupation,” the document reads, “as well as an explicit photograph depicting a woman engaged in graphic sexual conduct. The cast member falsely claimed that the photograph depicted the Plaintiff.”

open image in gallery ‘RHOA’ alum Brit Eady is suing Bravo for $20 million over the sexually explicit photo controversy in season 16 ( Bravo )

The documents additionally accuse the defendants of “willfully, intentionally, recklessly, and/or with gross negligence” producing, editing, and airing the episode, which “falsely, yet unmistakably implied that the graphic sexual photograph presented by the cast member depicted Plaintiff.

“On information and belief, Defendants knew that the photograph did not depict Plaintiff or, at the least, were reckless or grossly negligent in failing to learn that the photograph did not depict Plaintiff,” the filing claims.

It claims that despite Eady’s “repeated requests” that she be shown the photograph before the episode aired, “Defendants refused to do so.”

The Independent has contacted Bravo, NBC, True Original, and Endemol Shine for comment.

Eady is seeking the “immediate removal of the episode from public access on all platforms, networks, and media outlets in the Defendants’ control,” as well as a public statement from the defendants that Moore’s comments about Eady and the explicit photograph shown were false.

She is also seeking a monetary award to be determined at trial, punitive damages, and legal fees. “Should Defendant(s) fail to appear herein, judgement will be entered by default for the sum of not less than $20 million, with interest, and the costs and fees of this action,” the filing states.