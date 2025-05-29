The Real Housewives of London cast announced — including a Ladies of London alum
The show will debut on Hayu later this year
The wait is over —The Real Housewives of London have been announced.
The show will debut on Hayu, a reality streaming platform owned by NBCUniversal — the parent company that owns Bravo, which launched the Real Housewives franchise — later this year. Production reportedly began in March.
“We are thrilled to finally confirm what Hayu’s loyal fans have long been waiting for and officially announce the cast of The Real Housewives of London,” said Hendrik McDermott, the managing director of Hayu.
“We can’t wait for our subscribers to meet Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger later this year — when the drama and unique London moments come exclusively to Hayu.”
It’s unclear if or when Real Housewives fans in the U.S. will be able to watch, as Hayu is not yet available in America.
Here are the ladies joining the cast of the show’s inaugural season.
Juliet Angus
A Chicago native, Angus joins the cast as a resident of West London. The mom-of-two is a social media influencer and stylist.
Fans may recognize her from the Bravo show Ladies of London, which she starred on from 2014-2017.
Amanda Cronin
A former model, Cronin is a mother to a 27-year-old daughter, according to Hayu. Now an entrepreneur, Cronin is the founder of skincare brand Amanda Caroline Beauty and runs an aesthetics and wellness clinic, The Secret Door, in the Belgravia district in Central London.
Just days before the cast announcement reveal, Cronin posted an Instagram picture with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks.
Karen Loderick-Peace
Formerly a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jamaican Loderick-Peace is a fashion designer about to launch her own label.
She and her husband, Jeremy, the former owner of West Bromwich Albion F.C., share three children and own five properties across London, Jersey, and Barbados.
Juliet Mayhew
2013’s Miss Galaxy Universe Newcomer, Mayhew is an Australian native who now resides in Chelsea. An actress-turned-creative producer, Mayhew runs her own lifestyle company that produces events. Her portfolio also includes humanitarian work, interior design, and a carpet business.
She’s married with two teenage children.
Panthea Parker
Born in Iran, Parker moved to London at age four, according to Hayu. She has four children, including three with her husband, Ed.
Parker is known in the Mayfair scene for her elite and luxurious lifestyle.
Nessie Welschinger
A born-and-raised Londoner, Welschinger previously appeared on the hit U.K. show Bake Off: The Professionals. She runs the well-known Chelsea Cake Company and baked one of the cakes for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday.
Welschinger, a married mom-of-three, splits her time between Chelsea and a 500-year-old estate in the Cotswolds.
