The Real Housewives of London cast announced — including a Ladies of London alum

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The wait is over —The Real Housewives of London have been announced.

The show will debut on Hayu, a reality streaming platform owned by NBCUniversal — the parent company that owns Bravo, which launched the Real Housewives franchise — later this year. Production reportedly began in March.

“We are thrilled to finally confirm what Hayu’s loyal fans have long been waiting for and officially announce the cast of The Real Housewives of London,” said Hendrik McDermott, the managing director of Hayu.

“We can’t wait for our subscribers to meet Juliet Angus, Amanda Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger later this year — when the drama and unique London moments come exclusively to Hayu.”

It’s unclear if or when Real Housewives fans in the U.S. will be able to watch, as Hayu is not yet available in America.

Here are the ladies joining the cast of the show’s inaugural season.

open image in gallery The cast of ‘The Real Housewives of London’ ( Getty Images for Hayu )

Juliet Angus

open image in gallery Juliet Angus is a Chicago native ( Getty Images for Hayu )

A Chicago native, Angus joins the cast as a resident of West London. The mom-of-two is a social media influencer and stylist.

Fans may recognize her from the Bravo show Ladies of London, which she starred on from 2014-2017.

Amanda Cronin

open image in gallery Amanda Cronin is a model-turned-entrepreneur ( Getty Images for Hayu )

A former model, Cronin is a mother to a 27-year-old daughter, according to Hayu. Now an entrepreneur, Cronin is the founder of skincare brand Amanda Caroline Beauty and runs an aesthetics and wellness clinic, The Secret Door, in the Belgravia district in Central London.

Just days before the cast announcement reveal, Cronin posted an Instagram picture with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks.

Karen Loderick-Peace

open image in gallery Karen Loderick-Peace was previously seen on ‘The Real Housewives of Jersey’ ( Getty Images for Hayu )

Formerly a cast member on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jamaican Loderick-Peace is a fashion designer about to launch her own label.

She and her husband, Jeremy, the former owner of West Bromwich Albion F.C., share three children and own five properties across London, Jersey, and Barbados.

Juliet Mayhew

open image in gallery Juliet Mayhew is an Australian native ( Getty Images for Hayu )

2013’s Miss Galaxy Universe Newcomer, Mayhew is an Australian native who now resides in Chelsea. An actress-turned-creative producer, Mayhew runs her own lifestyle company that produces events. Her portfolio also includes humanitarian work, interior design, and a carpet business.

She’s married with two teenage children.

Panthea Parker

open image in gallery Panthea Parker is known in the Mayfair scene ( Getty Images for Hayu )

Born in Iran, Parker moved to London at age four, according to Hayu. She has four children, including three with her husband, Ed.

Parker is known in the Mayfair scene for her elite and luxurious lifestyle.

Nessie Welschinger

open image in gallery Nessie Welschinger previously appeared on the hit U.K. show ‘Bake Off: The Professionals’ ( Getty Images for Hayu )

A born-and-raised Londoner, Welschinger previously appeared on the hit U.K. show Bake Off: The Professionals. She runs the well-known Chelsea Cake Company and baked one of the cakes for Queen Elizabeth II’s 90th birthday.

Welschinger, a married mom-of-three, splits her time between Chelsea and a 500-year-old estate in the Cotswolds.