Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Real Housewives of New York alum Sonja Morgan is in hot water with a New York City chef who claims the Bravo star walked out on a bill without paying.

Morgan reportedly dined at Tucci Saturday evening but didn’t pay for the meal, believing it to be on the house, according to a Page Six report. Morgan was reportedly “hysterical” and called owner and chef Max Tucci, diners in the restaurant told the outlet. Morgan reportedly paid the bill and left a tip days later, according to Page Six.

In a statement shared with The Independent, Tucci clarified: “There was no agreement for a complimentary dinner.”

“Her assumption otherwise shows poor judgment, which is consistent with her past behavior of not tipping our servers. We stand in solidarity with our hardworking staff and the industry, expecting respect and fair compensation for excellent service,” Tucci continued.

“The restaurant industry faces high food costs and rent, making it unacceptable for customers to assume otherwise. We'll continue supporting our staff, acknowledging their hard work, and refusing to tolerate disrespect. Respect us, and we'll respect you,” he added.

“Sonja is no longer welcome at Tucci, and I have broken my grandfather Oscar Tucci's cardinal rule of “welcoming everyone to our table."

open image in gallery Sonja Morgan, second from left, has been banned from a New York City restaurant ( Getty Images )

The Independent has reached out to Morgan’s representative for comment.

She told Page Six : “There was a clear miscommunication,” explaining that she believed she was dining at Tucci “in exchange for a promotional post.”

“I made that known to staff,” she added.

Morgan, 61, previously received complimentary meals at the eatery, Page Six reported. She dined Saturday night with several friends before heading to a birthday party for her cousin, according to the outlet.

News of Morgan’s falling out with Tucci comes as Bravo fans await an announcement about the future of the Real Housewives franchise that made Morgan a reality TV icon.

A Page Six report revealed late last week that the network was scrapping plans to bring the show back for a 16th season. Bravo has since issued a statement saying the show wasn’t canceled.

However, RHONY (as it’s known) also wasn’t on the network’s renewal list when it announced its new slate of programming last week.

Morgan was a mainstay on the show from seasons three to 13, after which the show was revamped and a new cast was brought in.