Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s the end of the road for one set of Real Housewives.

According to a Page Six report, Bravo is not bringing back The Real Housewives of New York City.

The report follows Bravo’s announcement of four new shows earlier this week: The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, The Valley: Persian Style, Ladies of London, and Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.

Bravo also announced the renewal of several long-running shows — but Real Housewives of New York City was noticeably absent from that list.

Rumors about the future of the franchise had been swirling after viewers harshly critiqued the most recent season, which put a pregnancy prank at the center of the drama.

After its debut in 2008, RHONY (as its known) became a mainstay on the network. The show catapulted the careers of Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer, among others. It also became responsible for infamous and viral pop culture moments and memes.

open image in gallery 'The Real Housewives' of New York City at the season 2 premiere party in 2009 ( Getty Images )

But the show has also been bogged down by controversy the last few years.

Season 13 — filmed during the COVID pandemic — saw the introduction of the franchise’s first-ever full-time Black housewife, Eboni K. Williams, who found herself engaged in heated conversations with some of the veteran housewives, including Singer. The season had low ratings after fans complained about controversial remarks made on the show by some of the cast members, resulting in backlash.

There were also reports of an internal investigation being conducted at the conclusion of the season after complaints of racism were filed by members of the cast, People reported. Cast members Williams and Leah McSweeney have openly spoken about their alleged mistreatment while on the show. McSweeney filed a lawsuit against the show’s creators — including network executive Andy Cohen — seeking unspecified damages for mental, emotional, physical pain along with impairment of life's joys and lost future earnings.

open image in gallery Andy Cohen (middle) with the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ season 14 cast ( Getty Images )

Cohen was cleared following Bravo’s external investigation into the claims against him.

RHONY was briefly off-air after season 13 but was rebooted with an entirely new cast in 2023 for seasons 14 and 15 that included Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

But the new cast also struggled. Page Six reported shortly after filming began that racial slurs were used on set. The rebooted series struggled through its two seasons before the show was axed altogether.

Fans of the beloved franchise seemed to know that RHONY’s days were numbered.

“Not surprised and not that bothered either,” one fan commented on an Instagram post sharing the news.

“This show was so cringe. I’m glad it’s getting canceled,” another said.

“The writing has been on the wall for MONTHS,” someone else chimed in.

A fourth wrote: “I wish they’d do two shows ... I do enjoy this new group, but it feels diff than housewives which is okay too!”