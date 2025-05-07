Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bravo has announced its latest lineup of new reality TV shows to the delight of its fans (known as Bravoholics).

After Shahs of Sunset was paused in 2022, many wondered if Mercedes ‘MJ’ Javid, Reza Farahan, and Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedahi would return to their TV screens.

Now, they have an answer.

Bravo is bringing the trio back in a spinoff of the new series The Valley, with a working title ofThe Valley: Persian Style. The show will follow the three friends as they navigate life in California’s San Fernando Valley.

Farahan shared a screenshot of the announcement on his Instagram Story and wrote he was “so excited” to be working with Javid and Gharachedahi again.

But that’s not the only series announcement.

Ladies of London will be returning with a brand new cast. After its initial three-season run from 2014-2017, the show was paused. But now it will return with a group of British elites, American expats, and international socialites, according to the network.

In Real Housewives news, after months of speculation about a new franchise, the network announced the addition of The Real Housewives of Rhode Island. Casting has not yet been announced. Rhode Island is the latest city to be introduced to the long-running franchise, which currently includes Orange County, Beverly Hills, New York City, New Jersey, Miami, Salt Lake City, Potomac, Atlanta, and Dubai.

Housewives fans will also celebrate the announcement of a new show, Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition, combining the beloved Bravo franchise and the hit reality TV series.

Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of Orange County, The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City were all renewed for another season.

Several other mainstay shows were also renewed, including Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Down Under, Married to Medicine, Southern Charm and Southern Hospitality.

Fans have been celebrating the new additions on social media and applauding the network for bringing back the Shahs trio.

“This is BEYOND!! So excited to see @rezafarahan & the gang back on my screen,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“So happy MJ, GG and Reza are back,” another said.

“Did not see a ‘Ladies of London’ reboot coming… BUT SO HERE FOR IT!!!!!!!!!!! That was of the best ‘early Bravo reality TV days’ shows,” someone else chimed in.

“So ready for some New England Housewives,” another wrote.