Bravo fans have watched the rise and fall of Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor’s relationship for the last decade. From the early blissful days on Vanderpump Rules, to the “Rot in hell” heard around the world when Taylor admitted to cheating on Cartwright, to their stunning 2019 Kentucky wedding followed by their 2024 divorce filing, fans have seen it all.

Now, it seems, Cartwright is putting her foot down with Taylor once and for all.

In episode two of the second season of The Valley, multiple cast members staged interventions with Taylor, including Kristen Doute, Danny Booko, and Jason Caperna. The trio told Taylor he’s in a “rock bottom” situation with Cartwright not allowing him unsupervised visitation with his son, Cruz, 3, after a violent incident referenced in the first two episodes of this season in which Taylor admitted to losing “all control.”

But things came to a head when Cartwright, 36, confronted Taylor, 45, herself at their marital home.

After a teary Cartwright sent her son to the park with his nanny, she went upstairs to where Taylor was packing his belongings in preparation to head to a mental health treatment facility.

Things quickly got heated when both hurled allegations at one another over hook-ups and unpaid bills.

“I don’t even recognize who you are anymore,” Cartwright said. “Jax, you scared me! You scared me, and you hurt me,” she continued, referring to the altercation in which Taylor allegedly threw furniture at Cartwright. She went on, saying she’s had to go to therapy for what she’s endured with Taylor.

open image in gallery Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor wed in 2019 ( 2023 Bravo Media, LLC )

“You need to go get help for yourself and for our son,” Cartwright pleaded. “He cannot grow up and become a person like you.”

“I’ll never forgive you for this. Never,” Taylor responded.

Cartwright continued: “I didn’t make you throw chairs and punch holes in the wall.”

Taylor then stormed out, claiming he was “done with this.”

“This is toxic,” he continued.

Cartwright then laid down the line. “If you do not stay the 30 days, I’m filing right away,” she warned Taylor. “I’m taking Cruz, getting full custody, and I’m putting a restraining order against you, and you’re gonna lose your job.”

“Jax, you have the coke problem. Everybody knows it,” Cartwright said. “Own up to it. Be real with the doctors. You are the one who has the addiction,” she continued. “Give me a drug test right now. I will pass. Will you?”

Taylor, who publicly admitted to having a cocaine addiction in March, was then seen being driven to the facility by Caperna.

Fans have since rallied around Cartwright, praising her for standing up for herself.

“After years of watching her, so proud of Brittany for truly finding her voice in this divorce!!!” one fan wrote on X.

“Speechless over the scene between Jax and Brittany at the end of this week's episode of #TheValley... it almost felt like something we shouldn't be watching, but that's also what makes this show so compelling. This cast is really baring it all. Whew!” someone else wrote.

“Listening to jax gaslight and blame you made me wanna throw a shoe at the tv….. Your strength and beautiful soul will bless you with the life you deserve babe…. it can only go up from here…. YOU CANT KEEP A GOOD WOMAN DOWN … FACTS,” someone commented on Cartwright’s latest Instagram post teasing Tuesday night’s episode.

“All power to you @brittany to put up with jax’s disgusting behaviour. You deserve so so so much more and you’ll get it. He is so troubled and his son deserves a present kind father. I’m so sorry you’ve gone through this ... sending love from Australia,” another person commented.

The Independent has contacted Taylor’s representatives for comment.

On the April 17 episode of his podcast, In The Mind of a Man, Taylor admitted he had been sober from drugs and alcohol for several months. Viewers will watch his and Cartwright’s journey play out as The Valley continues.

If you or someone you know is suffering from drug addiction, you can seek confidential help and support 24-7 from Frank, by calling 0300 123 6600, texting 82111, sending an email or visiting their website here.

In the US, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration can be reached at 1-800-662-HELP.