Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor was forced to refile for divorce after making a big mistake in his initial filing to officially split from wife Brittany Cartwright.

Cartwright, 35, filed for divorce in August and then her estranged husband Jax Taylor, 45, submitted his own marriage dissolution request last month.

However, rather than getting a lawyer to help with the paperwork, Taylor did it himself — and checked the wrong box. In the documents, Taylor mistakenly checked a box indicating that he and Cartwright, who tied the knot in 2019, were never legally married.

A representative for both of The Valley stars later clarified to Us that it was simply an error on Taylor’s part.

“While Jax made errors in filling out forms that are usually done by trained legal professionals, those errors will be amended without delay,” a representative stated to People.

Taylor’s estranged wife publicly hit back at him after news of his blunder.

“We are legally married. I’m guessing paperwork is hard for some people,” she wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 2, alongside an E! News post about Taylor’s divorce response.

NSYNC’s Lance Bass, who officiated the former couple’s Kentucky wedding, also commented: “Pastor Lance signed the papers.”

open image in gallery Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright back when they were still together in March, 2023 ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

On Thursday, October 4, Taylor refiled the divorce papers — this time with legal help. Court documents obtained by Us Weekly show that Taylor has enlisted Mark Vincent Kaplan as his attorney, who also represents Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Despite his legal snafu, the couple have agreed on their custody guidelines. Back in September, Cartwright was adamant that they would be splitting custody.

“He’s a great dad. Great dad, terrible husband. I’m not ever going to take Cruz away from [Jax],” Cartwright told People in September. “We will always put Cruz first and we are going to work towards a healthy coparenting relationship.”

“It’s going to take some time,” she continued. “Still, things are very raw between us, but for the most part, I do know if I needed something, if Cruz needed something, I could call him and he would be there for us.”

Circumstances seemed to have changed with Taylor planning to sign over primary legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz,

His representative addressed Taylor’s decision, telling Us, “Jax and Brittany have already long resolved all matters related to custody of Cruz, and will continue to work together privately for the best interest of their son, which remains their overriding concern.”

The Valley alums tied the knot on June 29, 2019, but publicly announced their split on February 29, 2024. In Cartwright’s initial filing, she listed their separation date as January 24, 2024, while Taylor stated that they parted ways on September 26, 2024.