Andy Cohen hits back at Real Housewives cancellation rumors on his show

Bravo producer and talk show host Andy Cohen has publicly debunked the Real Housewives of New York City cancellation rumors.

On the Tuesday night edition of his Watch What Happens Live show, Cohen took time at the end of the broadcast to acknowledge the rumors.

“I am still seeing headlines claiming that The Real Housewives of New York City was canceled even though Bravo and I have already confirmed repeatedly that it’s not true,” Cohen began. “By the way, we are actively casting next season of RHONY and I know one New York woman who just made the shortlist,” he continued before flashing an image of Joy Behar on The View, in a nod to an earlier segment on the show.

A Page Six report fanned the rumors just days after Bravo’s announcement of four new shows —The Real Housewives of Rhode Island, The Valley: Persian Style, Ladies of London, and Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition. That programming announcement also included the renewal of several long-running shows, butThe Real Housewives of New York City was noticeably absent from that list, sparking rumors about its potential cancellation.

A network spokesperson provided a statement to US Weekly on the heels of the Page Six report, saying “Nothing is official. The show hasn’t been canceled.”

Cohen, too, began commenting on Instagram posts to debunk the rumor, writing on one: “This is a cute story except it’s not cancelled.”

Rumors about the future of the franchise had been swirling after viewers harshly critiqued the most recent season, which put a pregnancy prank at the center of the drama.

After its debut in 2008, RHONY (as its known) became a mainstay on the network. The show catapulted the careers of Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer, among others. It also became responsible for infamous and viral pop culture moments and memes.

But the show has also been bogged down by controversy the last few years.

Season 13 — filmed during the COVID pandemic — saw the introduction of the franchise’s first-ever full-time Black housewife, Eboni K. Williams, who found herself engaged in heated conversations with some of the veteran housewives, including Singer. The season had low ratings after fans complained about controversial remarks made on the show by some of the cast members, resulting in backlash.

There were also reports of an internal investigation being conducted at the conclusion of the season after complaints of racism were filed by members of the cast, People reported. Cast members Williams and Leah McSweeney have openly spoken about their alleged mistreatment while on the show. McSweeney filed a lawsuit against the show’s creators — including Cohen — seeking unspecified damages for mental, emotional, physical pain along with impairment of life's joys and lost future earnings.

Cohen was cleared following Bravo’s external investigation into the claims against him.

RHONY was briefly off-air after season 13 but was rebooted with an entirely new cast in 2023 for seasons 14 and 15 that included Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.

But the new cast also struggled. Page Six reported shortly after filming began that racial slurs were used on set. The rebooted series struggled through its two seasons before reports of the cancelation surfaced.