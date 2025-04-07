Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers have finally been clued into Kenya Moore’s “revenge porn” stunt that led to her unceremonious exit from season 16.

Moore, 54, who’s starred on Bravo’s hit reality series since 2012, was originally set to appear throughout the current season. However, last summer, reports emerged that she had been let go from production following an incident with RHOA newcomer Brit Eady.

Now, months later, fans have finally been shown a scene of the altercation between Moore and Eady that led to the former’s indefinite suspension from the show.

On Sunday’s episode five, titled “About Last Night,” Moore celebrated the grand opening of her hair spa with longtime co-stars Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey, Drew Sidora, and new castmates Eady, Shamea Morton, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley in attendance.

Upon arrival, Eady, who had sparred with Moore earlier in the season, attempted to make peace by gifting her a bouquet of flowers. Moore, however, rejected her apology, leaving Eady to bow out of the event early.

In Eady’s absence, Moore proceeded to slam her and accuse her of “looking for a moment,” saying: “I’m gonna pay you dust.”

Kenya Moore (left) was suspended indefinitely from ‘RHOA’ season 16 after an altercation with Brit Eady (right) ( Bravo )

Moore then brought out a poster board with the words “Who Is This Ho?” across the top. Below were explicit images of Eady — which were blurred out — that she said she obtained with the help of an investigator.

Reacting in horror and shock, the other women told Moore she had gone “too far” before walking out.

Speaking to producers outside the spa, Williams, who has filmed with Moore for years, said: “I want to just take my mic off. You can just act like I was never at this event.”

In a later piece-to-camera, Williams admitted she was “mortified” by Moore’s behavior. “I didn’t want to stand there and seem like I was in agreement. I don’t support this,” she said.

“I wasn’t there, I didn’t see what happened,” Bailey said to Moore of her beef with Eady. “I’m getting to know Brit, but I know you,” Bailey said. “I really hate that you let that [end] this way. I think you’re bigger than this, and I think you're better than this.”

“I am,” Moore acknowledged. “I’m glad everybody came, and I love you,” she said, adding: “I’m not gonna tolerate people blatantly disrespecting me anymore.”

The episode ended with a title card that read: “Based on Kenya’s behavior, the decision was made to cease filming with her this season.”

The Independent has contacted Moore’s representatives for comment.

After rumors began circulating last June of Moore’s “revenge porn” stunt, she defended herself on X, writing at the time: “I would never engage in revenge porn, I have never distributed private images or footage of anyone, nor solicited images owned by others to use to threaten or blackmail.”