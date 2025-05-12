What are weight-loss jabs like Mounjaro and how do they work?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Often used as a weight-loss treatment, drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro have helped more than 500,000 people shed the extra pounds.

The medications, known as semaglutides, predominantly treat diabetes but are also available on the NHS or via private providers to help adults with a high body mass index (BMI).

An online seller of these drugs, Simple Online Pharmacy, estimated that half a million people are currently either taking Mounjaro or Wegovy and expect to lose up to 20 per cent of their body weight in a matter of months.

The drugs are mainly used to control blood sugar levels, but they also reduce food cravings and, as a result, can cause rapid weight loss.

Here, The Independent breaks down how these drugs work and which jabs can be used for weight loss.

open image in gallery GLP-1 agonists can be used to control blood sugar levels and lose weight ( Getty/iStock )

How do weight-loss jabs work?

Weight-loss injections, also known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, work by mimicking the natural hormone which regulates blood sugar, appetite and digestion.

They can be prescribed to lower blood sugar in people living with type 2 diabetes, but can also help people to lose weight.

Diabetes UK explains that the drugs increase the levels of a type of hormone called incretins, which help the body to produce more insulin when needed and lower blood sugar levels.

The drugs also reduce food cravings and slow down how quickly food is digested.

This can reduce the rate glucose is absorbed into the bloodstream. As a result, it makes those who take it feel fuller for longer, eat less and lose weight.

What are the side effects?

Although GLP-1 agonists have many benefits, like many drugs, there is a long list of possible side effects.

Nausea, diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vision problems are just some of the side effects listed in guidance by NICE.

However, they can also cause fatigue, drowsiness, headaches and hair loss.

What are the different types of GLP-1 agonists?

Ozempic

This is one brand name of semaglutide, which is injected and is prescribed to those with type 2 diabetes to manage blood glucose levels.

It is only supposed to be prescribed for diabetes management and not for weight loss, but is often privately prescribed “off-label” so people can buy it for that use.

Wegovy

This is another brand of semaglutide drug, but unlike Ozempic, Wegovy is available on the NHS to help with weight loss.

Mounjaro

This is the brand name of tirzepatide, another GLP-1 agonist and long-acting GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) receptor, which also plays a role in regulating blood sugar.

It is injected once a week and is used to treat type 2 diabetes and as a weight-loss drug.

But you can only get tirzepatide on the NHS if it is prescribed by a specialist weight management service.