NHS could offer weight-loss jabs at pharmacies ‘for £9.90 prescription price’

Weight loss jabs may be available to patients following a short over-the-counter consultation in a pharmacy, according to reports.

Drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy and Mounjaro could be offered at an NHS prescription price of £9.90, rather than the current charge of around £150 for patients who buy the medicines through private providers.

Currently, NHS prescriptions of the injections are restricted to those regarded as having the highest clinical need.

There is currently a two-year waiting list for Wegovy on the health service and about a third of adults living in England are obese.

Some experts argue that offering jabs at a prescription price in pharmacies would make them more accessible to the millions of Britons who could improve their health by taking the drugs.

open image in gallery Weight loss jabs, such as Mounjaro and Ozempic could be offered following a short over-the-counter consultation ( Getty/iStock )

And now, a multi-million pound deal is set to be struck with a major pharmaceutical firm to fund a pilot scheme across the UK, according a Daily Mail report.

A government spokesperson said: “As the government shifts the NHS from sickness to prevention, we will be looking across the board at how these drugs can be made available to more people who can benefit from them.

"The NHS is already tackling obesity in innovative ways, including through community care models and digital technologies, to help deliver these drugs as part of a rounded package of care."

Weight loss jabs such as Mounjaro and Wegovy work by mimicking a natural hormone and making people feel fuller for longer.

People can lose up to 15 per cent of their body weight within months using the drug.

open image in gallery Pharmacists say offering the drug over the counter would be a positive step towards helping people with obesity ( PA Archive )

Estimates from the National Institute for Health Care and Excellence (NICE) suggest 3.4 million people could benefit from taking weight loss jabs.

Health experts have also warned that obesity drugs are not a “quick fix” and should only be used under medical supervision.

“We must remember that whilst weight loss medications can play an important role in efforts to tackle obesity, they are not a quick fix, and they are not suitable for everyone,” Thorrun Govind, Pharmacist and health expert told The Independent.

However, she explained that pharmacists are “well-equipped” to offer the drugs.

She said: “Pharmacists are highly trained, regulated professionals who are well-equipped to support patients in accessing treatments safely. By making medicines available through pharmacies, we can reduce the risk of people turning to unsafe, unregulated sources and ensure they receive trusted advice and clinical oversight.”

Pharmacist Dr Leyla Hannbeck also stressed the importance of accessing weight loss jabs from professionals and not from unknown sources online.

Dr Hannbeck, chief executive of the Independent Pharmacies Association told The Independent: “This is a move in the right direction. Community pharmacies are well-placed in providing this this service and also advise patients on healthy lifestyle.

“Weight loss, for patient safety reasons should always be done in the face-to-face presence of health care professionals such as doctors and pharmacists and not online at a distance.”

Obesity is estimated to cost the NHS £6bn a year. It is linked to a range of health risks from type 2 diabetes and heart disease to some types of cancer.