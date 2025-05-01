World Health Organization makes U-turn on weight loss jabs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a landmark decision, the World Health Organization (WHO) is poised to officially endorse the use of weight-loss drugs for treating obesity in adults, marking a significant shift in its strategy to combat this global health crisis.

A memo has revealed the WHO's plans, which also include calls for improved access to these treatments in low- and middle-income countries.

Obesity affects over a billion people globally, with approximately 70 per cent residing in low- and middle-income countries, according to WHO and World Bank data.

The new approach aims to address this disparity and provide more equitable access to effective treatments.

The drugs gaining attention, including Novo Nordisk's Wegovy and Eli Lilly's Zepbound, belong to a class known as GLP-1 receptor agonists.

These medications mimic a naturally occurring hormone that regulates digestion and promotes feelings of fullness, leading to significant weight loss. Clinical trials have shown these drugs can help individuals lose 15 per cent to 20 per cent of their body weight.

open image in gallery Wegovy is a GLP-1 receptor agonist

The drugs have been launched in the United States and other high-income countries like Germany and Britain. But they can cost over £750 (US$1,000) a month, and studies suggest people may have to take the drugs for the rest of their lives to keep the weight off.

The WHO, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk were not immediately available for comment.

The WHO's conditional recommendation will be officially released in August, as part of new guidelines on treating obesity. It is also working on separate guidelines for children and adolescents.

Separately, WHO experts will also meet next week to decide whether to include the GLP-1 drugs in the agency's essential medicines list, both to treat obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The WHO's essential medicines list is a catalogue of the drugs that should be available in all functioning health systems, and it can help make drugs more widely available in poorer countries, as experts say happened in 2002 when HIV drugs were included.

In 2023, the experts decided against adding obesity drugs to the list, with WHO saying more evidence was needed on their long-term clinical benefit.

open image in gallery Obesity affects over a billion people globally ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

However, in the new memo recommending their use as a treatment, the agency says it supports including them on the list this time round.

Still, the WHO also raises concerns over the cost of the drugs and calls for longer-term studies on cost-effectiveness "across all settings, including LMICs" (low- and middle-income countries).

"The same mechanisms that are used in large-scale medicine access programmes may need to be adopted," to improve access, the WHO adds, such as tiered pricing or pooled procurement.

But it also notes that the active ingredient in one of the newer drugs, semaglutide - used in Novo's Wegovy - comes off patent in some markets next year.

Several companies are planning to launch cheaper generic versions of the drugs then. Liraglutide, the active ingredient in the older generation ofdrugs, is already available as a lower-cost generic drug, with products approved in the US and Europe, the memo adds.