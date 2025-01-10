Furious Traitors US fans say first murder is ‘a misstep’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

*Warning — Spoilers for The Traitors U.S. season three below*

Bravo fans have been left devastated by the immediate elimination of one of their own, former Real Housewives of New York City star Dorinda Medley.

The reality star, 60, became the first Faithful to be “murdered” by the devilish group of Traitors in the second episode of The Traitors U.S. season three.

Peacock’s hit series sees 21 contestants gather at a Scottish Highlands castle to compete for a cash prize of up to $250,000. “Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves,” the official synopsis states.

“Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.”

Medley, who’s known to Housewives viewers for her big personality and temper, was chosen as the first elimination in an attempt to cause confusion and chaos among the rest of the Faithfuls.

open image in gallery Dorinda Medley was the first murdered Faithful on ‘The Traitors’ season 3 ( NBC )

“We can disrupt the Housewives, we can frame [Lord] Ivar,” Traitor Bob the Drag Queen said, listing off the reasons why Medley would be the ideal choice.

The next morning, while the rest of the Faithfuls gathered for breakfast, Medley was brought into a separate room where she read the official decree.

“I can’t believe it. Oh, my biggest fears have come true,” she said, going on to read aloud the letter. “Dorinda, by order of the Traitors, you have been murdered.

“How can this be? Well, that’s disappointing,” she added solemnly. “I think I kind of came in here with a mark on my back. I think at the end of the day, I’m a very strong character. I can’t help myself, it’s who I am. I try to make it nice.”

“It is so terrible to lose a friend so early, and a good friend!” fellow Housewife Dolores Catania said, reacting to the news. “Dorinda has never fell short of saying what’s on her mind whatever what the cost.”

open image in gallery The Traitors season 3 cast ( Peacock )

“I’m not surprised Dorinda was murdered,” Housewives of Potamic alum Robyn Dixon later added. “We’re loud and talkative and can’t shut up and the center of attention. It’s clear that we have a target on our back.”

Housewives fans have since taken to X/Twitter to express a range of feelings toward Medley’s elimination.

“Absolutely devastated at this first murder,” one person wrote.

A second argued: “Murdering Dorinda this early feels like a misstep.”

“FIRST MURDER IS F***ING BULLS*** IM FURIOUS F*** THIS ,” a third added, with a fourth agreeing: “Noooo first boot sucks.”

“THE FIRST BOOT IM SICK TO MY F***ING STOMACH” another commented.

“How could they eliminate her before she had the chance to turn that house every which way,” one questioned.

Read here to find out the rest of the unfortunate souls who have been murdered and banished from host Alan Cumming’s castle.

New episodes of The Traitors U.S. season three will be released weekly on Thursdays at 9 p.m ET/6 p.m. PT on Peacock. The season finale will air on March 6.