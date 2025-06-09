Real Housewife departs reboot after two seasons as show’s future remains uncertain

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Real Housewives of New York City will have one less woman in the fray if and when the show returns for season 16.

Brynn Whitfield has announced that she’s officially exiting the Bravo show after two seasons.

“After a lot of thought, I've made the decision to walk away from reality TV. For now,” Whitfield, 39, shared Monday on her Instagram Story. “The Real Housewives of New York City will always be one of the most fun, chaotic, and magical chapters of my life. It was the honor of a lifetime to help reboot such an iconic franchise. From day one, I've believed RHONY is a fan's show - we're just temporary custodians of something that truly belongs to the viewers.”

“I hope I made you laugh (a lot), cry (a little), and more than anything, I hope there's a TV in heaven so that Mimi (who LIVED for her shows) could watch me and be proud,” she added, referring to her late grandmother, Darlene.

She concluded by expressing her love for the fans who supported her appearance on seasons 14 and 15 of the show.

open image in gallery Brynn Whitfield says she’s ‘just getting started’ in career as she announces RHONY departure ( Getty Images )

“To every person who gave me a chance, cheered me on, and afforded me love and grace - thank you," she wrote. “I'm endlessly grateful. The good news is: I'm just getting started.”

She explained that she’s still working on other projects, including her podcast, Please See Below With Brynn Whitfield, and her new book, which will come out later this year.

“And prepare to laugh, cry, and possibly poop when you read my book,” she added. “To-date, I’ve only shared a fraction of who I am, what I’ve been through and what I’ve learned. It’s the most vulnerable thing I’ve ever written…”

Whitfield's announcement comes as the future of The Real Housewives of New York City (known as RHONY) remains uncertain. Last month, Bravo announced a slate of shows that were being renewed, but The Real Housewives of New York City was notably absent from the list, sparking rumors it was canceled. A report from Page Six also claimed the show wasn’t coming back.

A network spokesperson later provided a statement to US Weekly on the heels of the Page Six report, saying “Nothing is official. The show hasn’t been canceled.”

Days later, network executive Andy Cohen denied rumors that The Real Housewives of New York City was canceled.

"I am still seeing headlines claiming that The Real Housewives of New York City was canceled even though Bravo and I have already confirmed repeatedly that it’s not true,” he said during the May 13 episode of his show, Watch What Happens Live. Cohen then shared that he and the network were actively casting for the new season, though an official renewal announcement from Bravo is still pending as of publication.

Rumors about the future of the franchise swirled after viewers harshly critiqued season 15, which put a pregnancy prank at the center of the drama.

After its debut in 2008, The Real Housewives of New York City became a mainstay on the network. The show catapulted the careers of Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, and Ramona Singer. It also became responsible for numerous viral pop culture moments and memes.

RHONY was briefly off-air after season 13 but was rebooted with an entirely new cast in 2023 for seasons 14 and 15 that included Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Whitfield.

But the new cast also struggled. Page Six reported that shortly after filming began, racial slurs were used on set. The rebooted series struggled through its two seasons before reports of the cancellation surfaced.