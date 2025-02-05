Real Housewives of New York star explains why she’s leaving after just one season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Real Housewives of New York has been hit with a shock departure as one headline-making star has revealed she won’t be returning for a second season.

Handbag designer Rebecca Minkoff, 42, faced backlash last year when she pulled a pregnancy prank on her castmates. She then pretended that she wasn’t sure if her husband, Gavin Bellour, was the father.

The Real Housewives franchise follows a group of affluent and glamorous women as they experience the dramas and power plays of everyday life. Minkoff joined the show in 2024 for its 15th season, but has said she is now wanting to “reprioritise” her life and won’t be continuing with it anymore.

“2025 is a new beginning for me and with current events in the world, I am reminded the importance of family, friends and community now more than ever,” the businesswoman wrote in a post on Instagram.

“The last month has given me new perspective on wanting to focus on my wildly amazing four kids, my supportive husband, my business of 20 years, the Female Founder Collective, my podcast and MY BOOK.”

She continued: “As much as I have learned along the way with this franchise and fans, I want to reprioritise the things that mean the most to me: designing, giving back, supporting women and raising my family.

“I am truly grateful for the experience, the friendships and the fans that have been part of this RHONY chapter. Time to turn the page.”

open image in gallery Rebecca Minkoff said she wants to ‘reprioritise’ her life ( Getty Images )

Speaking to Elle last year, Minkoff explained that she joined the show because she was thrilled by the uncertainty it promised.

“I said to my husband the day I signed on, ‘I can predict our life if we don’t do this, but I can’t predict our life if we do, and that’s exciting,’” she said.

open image in gallery Andy Cohen (middle) and the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ cast ( Getty Images )

“When thinking about it, I was like, ‘The only way I can do this is by being me.’ And if no one likes that, then I get voted off the island. I have to go in there holding true to everything I’ve built, otherwise I look like a fraud on both sides, and you don’t know who I am and you lose trust.

“It is not lost on me that there’s a huge irony in that, but I think there’s a way to play in that, too. You’ve met my friends [on the show] who have things to fight about. Do you need another person doing that? Or would it be nice to have someone being like, ‘Can’t we all just get along?’”