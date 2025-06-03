Tom Girardi, estranged husband of Real Housewives star Erika Jayne, sentenced to seven years in prison

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Disbarred celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years and three months in prison for embezzling tens of millions of dollars in settlement funds from clients.

U.S. District Judge Josephine L. Staton also ordered 86-year-old Girardi, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, to pay a $35,000 fine and $2.3 million in restitution to former clients.

The sentence comes nearly a year after a jury found him guilty of four counts of wire fraud for stealing an exorbitant amount of money from former clients, including several with severe physical injuries and families of people killed in accidents.

He could have faced up to 80 years in prison.

Girardi married RHOBH star Jayne, 53, in 2000. During their marriage, he made several appearances on the hit Bravo reality series between 2015 and 2020. Jayne filed for divorce in November 2020, but it is still ongoing due to Girardi’s declining mental and physical health.

He was once among the most prominent lawyers in the nation, often representing victims of major disasters against powerful companies. One lawsuit against California’s Pacific Gas and Electric utility led to a $333 million settlement and was portrayed in the 2000 Julia Roberts film Erin Brockovich.

Disbarred California lawyer Tom Girardi was convicted of embezzling tens of millions of dollars from his clients ( Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

But his law empire collapsed, and he was disbarred in California in 2022 over client theft.

Girardi has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, and issues with his memory led another court to put him in a conservatorship under his brother. But on Monday, Staton ruled that he was mentally competent to be sentenced, just as she had previously found him mentally competent to stand trial.

The judge had allowed him to remain free until his sentencing, but ordered him to surrender to authorities by July 17.

Former clients who testified against Girardi at his trial included an Arizona woman whose husband was killed in a boat accident and victims who were burned in a 2010 gas pipeline explosion in San Bruno, south of San Francisco.

Prosecutors played jurors voicemails in which Girardi gave a litany of false reasons money that a court had awarded could not be paid, including tax and debt obligations and judge authorizations. He frequently told them, “Don’t be mad at me.”

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.