A fan-favorite Bravo personality will not return for the tenth season of Summer House.

Paige DeSorbo, who has been on the show for seven seasons, has called it quits.

In an Instagram statement Thursday morning, hours after the season nine finale finished airing, DeSorbo, 32, wrote: “I’ve made the decision not to return to Summer House.”

“Being part of this show has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life — the friendships, the drama, the giggles, all unforgettable,” she continued. “You've seen me grow up over these last 7 summers. I'll always be beyond grateful for the memories, the community, and the opportunities this wild ride has brought me. But like all good things (and some bad decisions), it's time for this chapter to close.

“To my castmates, the fans, and my NBCU family: thank you. I never could've imagined what this journey would turn into — and how many of you would be along for the ride. And you haven't seen the last of me, I promise. So much more to do together, but for now you know you can always find me and Daphne in my bed.”

The cast of Bravo's 'Summer House' ( Bravo favorite will not return to hit show Summer House )

Summer House follows the adventures of group of friends who rent a home in the Hamptons during New York’s hottest season of the year. In addition to DeSorbo, season nine featured Gabby Prescod, Lexi Wood, Carl Radke, Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Lindsay Hubbard, Jesse Soloman, and West Wilson.

DeSorbo joined the cast for season three with her friend Hannah Berner, who exited after the fifth season. The two have remained close friends and started the hit podcast Giggly Squad which they’ve toured across the country. They also wrote a book, How to Giggle: A Guide to Taking Life Less Seriously, which became a New York Times bestseller.

Fans of DeSorbo have followed her highs and lows, including her recent split from fellow Bravolebrity (as they’re called) Craig Conover. The couple dated for three years and appeared on a trio of Bravo shows throughout their relationship, including Summer House, Winter House and Southern Charm. DeSorbo and Conover called it quits in late December.

Since the split, DeSorbo has kept busy. After wrapping her 60-city tour with Berner, she announced her sleepwear line, Daphne, will launch June 10.

Still, fans are devastated over her exit from the show, as she’s become a network mainstay and beloved personality known for her fashion sense, “bed rotting,” and hot takes.

“I'm so happy for her but also in mourning????” one fan commented on Instagram.

“I didn’t think I would be this sad but I’m sadddd!!!! Happy for her, but sad!!!! Paige is such a huge part of the Sunmer House magic,” another said.

“The end of an era ... i will be laying in bed all day in her honor,” someone else wrote.

Another fan said: “Not to be dramatic but i am actually heartbroken. rip the funniest to ever do it, she’s onto bigger and better.”