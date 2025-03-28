Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Craig Conover is out of his single era.

The Southern Charm star revealed on Thursday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen that he’s dating again following the end of his three-year relationship with fellow Bravo star Paige DeSorbo. When Cohen asked if he’s back in the dating pool, Conover said “I am.”

“You know, when I date, I tend to date only one person at a time,” Conover said when asked if he was dating anyone specifically. “So I've been seeing someone.”

An audience member was quick to ask Conover if he was dating his new co-star Salley Carson, but those rumors were debunked. “No, it's not Salley,” he said.

But Conover remained tight-lipped on further details.

DeSorbo — a cast member on Bravo’s Summer House — first went public with the couple’s breakup back in December in an episode of her podcast, Giggly Squad, with Hannah Berner. “Craig and I have decided to no longer be together,” she said.

Conover did not reveal who he is currently dating, but confirmed it was not his co-star Salley Carson ( Getty Images )

“I love him. I think he loves me. I think we will remain friends,” DeSorbo continued. “No one did anything. It wasn’t a bad thing. I think we both were just being really mature and saying what we want and what we didn’t want, and I think that’s extremely powerful to be able to voice how you’re feeling in real-time and what you want for your future.”

DeSorbo said it felt “weird” to talk about their breakup publicly even though their relationship was aired on several Bravo shows. The two reportedly got together in 2021 while filming Winter House, which sees stars from the “Bravoverse” vacation in various wintery locations for two weeks.

DeSorbo said she and Conover, 36, have grown “a lot” in the last few “transformative years,” especially as she’d spent most of it living in Manhattan away from him in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I have so much love and respect for Craig. I think he is one of the best people I’ve met in my entire life,” she said. “I will remain the biggest fan for him and want the best for him, and he truly will get the best because he is the best. But, with that said, I think it is the right decision for both of us.”

Speaking to Cohen on Thursday, Conover also reacted to DeSorbo praising John Hamm who gave her a shout-out shortly after the break-up news went public. “She commented on it and was like, ‘I've watched this a million times, it's amazing,’” Conover said. “And you're just like, ‘God, we're so different. How are you finding the fun in this?’ To me, the person that she's kind of been since the breakup isn't the person that I remember dating.”

Conover continued to speak about how he felt his ex-girlfriend had changed since their breakup. “She's fighting with people in the comments, she's starting to say mean stuff about me based on what the internet is saying. I'm just like, ‘I didn't do anything to you,’” he said.

Although, he did acknowledge that he had his own flaws during their relationship. “Sure, I wasn't a perfect boyfriend,” he said. “I had a lot of s*** that I had to work out. It's been an interesting breakup to say the least.”