Nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards have been announced.

Hit Apple TV+ show Severance leads the way with a total of 27 nominations, including lead acting nominations for stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower.

Another Apple TV+ show, Seth Rogen’s The Studio, picked up 23 nominations in the comedy categories, breaking a record previously held by Ted Lasso for the most comedy nominations for a show in its first season.

HBO’s The White Lotus also picked up an impressive 23 nominations, with its cast dominating the Supporting Acting in a Drama categories.

Kathy Bates, at 77, has made history as the oldest actor to ever be nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Matlock. The record was previously held by Angela Lansbury, who was 70 when she was nominated for a final time for Murder, She Wrote in 1996.

Owen Cooper, meanwhile, is at 15 the youngest person ever to be nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his performance in Adolescence.

Harrison Ford has been nominated for an Emmy for the first time in his career for his performance in Shrinking, while Beyoncé’s Beyoncé Bowl is nominated for Best Variety Special. Star Wars series Andor has been nominated for Best Drama.

To be eligible for consideration, TV series had to premiere between June 2024 and May 2025. This year’s prime-time Emmys ceremony will take place September 14, hosted by Nate Bargatze.

Some long-running shows, like The Voice, have missed out on the chance to win another trophy. For the first time since 2012, the singing competition series didn’t receive a nomination. Instead, Survivor returned to the Best Reality Competition category after failing to score a nomination in 2024.

Nominations in all the major categories can be found below. The full list of categories and nominees is published by the Television Academy here.

Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series

Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy - Sirens

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti - The Penguin

Michelle Williams - Dying For Sex

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series

Colin Farrell - The Penguin

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief

Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying For Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown - Paradise

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters

Britt Lower - Severance

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Jason Segel - Shrinking

Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba - The Residence

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri- The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In The Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do In The Shadows

Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge

Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Patricia Arquette - Severance

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson - Paradise

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Zach Cherry - Severance

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

James Marsden - Paradise

Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

John Turturro - Severance

Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Kathryn Hahn - The Studio

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams - Shrinking

Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz - The Studio

Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford - Shrinking

Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear

Michael Urie - Shrinking

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

Variety Special (Live)

The Apple Music SuperBowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

Jeopardy!

The Price Is Right

Wheel Of Fortune

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire