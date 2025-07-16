Emmy nominations 2025: Severance leads the pack with 27 nods — full list announced
Kathy Bates and Harrison Ford make history with nominations
Nominations for the 2025 Emmy Awards have been announced.
Hit Apple TV+ show Severance leads the way with a total of 27 nominations, including lead acting nominations for stars Adam Scott and Britt Lower.
Another Apple TV+ show, Seth Rogen’s The Studio, picked up 23 nominations in the comedy categories, breaking a record previously held by Ted Lasso for the most comedy nominations for a show in its first season.
HBO’s The White Lotus also picked up an impressive 23 nominations, with its cast dominating the Supporting Acting in a Drama categories.
Kathy Bates, at 77, has made history as the oldest actor to ever be nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Matlock. The record was previously held by Angela Lansbury, who was 70 when she was nominated for a final time for Murder, She Wrote in 1996.
Owen Cooper, meanwhile, is at 15 the youngest person ever to be nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series for his performance in Adolescence.
Harrison Ford has been nominated for an Emmy for the first time in his career for his performance in Shrinking, while Beyoncé’s Beyoncé Bowl is nominated for Best Variety Special. Star Wars series Andor has been nominated for Best Drama.
To be eligible for consideration, TV series had to premiere between June 2024 and May 2025. This year’s prime-time Emmys ceremony will take place September 14, hosted by Nate Bargatze.
Some long-running shows, like The Voice, have missed out on the chance to win another trophy. For the first time since 2012, the singing competition series didn’t receive a nomination. Instead, Survivor returned to the Best Reality Competition category after failing to score a nomination in 2024.
Nominations in all the major categories can be found below. The full list of categories and nominees is published by the Television Academy here.
Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series
Cate Blanchett - Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy - Sirens
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti - The Penguin
Michelle Williams - Dying For Sex
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series
Colin Farrell - The Penguin
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal - Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry - Dope Thief
Cooper Koch - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying For Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal - The Last of Us
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Sharon Horgan - Bad Sisters
Britt Lower - Severance
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Jason Segel - Shrinking
Martin Short - Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba - The Residence
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson - Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri- The Bear
Jean Smart - Hacks
Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In The Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do In The Shadows
Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Rebel Ridge
Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Patricia Arquette - Severance
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa - The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson - Paradise
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Zach Cherry - Severance
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
James Marsden - Paradise
Sam Rockwell -The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
John Turturro - Severance
Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas - The Bear
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Kathryn Hahn - The Studio
Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams - Shrinking
Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz - The Studio
Colman Domingo - The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford - Shrinking
Jeff Hiller - Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach - The Bear
Michael Urie - Shrinking
Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
Variety Special (Live)
The Apple Music SuperBowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Jeopardy!
The Price Is Right
Wheel Of Fortune
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire
