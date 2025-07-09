The Valley’s Janet Caperna accuses co-star Danny Booko of sexual assault

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Valley star Janet Caperna blatantly accused co-star Danny Booko of sexual assault on the latest episode of the reality TV show.

During Tuesday’s installment of the hit Bravo series, a Vanderpump Rules spin-off following five couples in California’s San Fernando Valley, Caperna was speaking with Kristin Doute when she made the bombshell allegation.

Addressing her earlier confrontation with Booko, 41, over an alleged incident with girlfriends Jasmine Goode and Melissa Carelli, Caperna asked: “[Did I] attack Danny and [his wife], Nia [Sanchez], or did I say out loud what Danny did?

“I said out loud, ‘Yes, he sexually assaulted Jasmine [Goode] and Michelle.”

Caperna may have misspoken in the moment, as the incident was previously detailed as occurring between Goode and Carelli.

'The Valley' star Janet Caperna (left) accused Danny Booko (right) of sexually assaulting their other co-stars Jasmine Goode and Melissa Carelli ( Getty )

Appearing upset by Caperna’s choice of words, Doute immediately got up to tell Booko and Sanchez what was said.

“Honestly, it’s absolutely terrible, and I don’t think anyone should be using those words unless it’s the person involved,” Sanchez said in a confessional. “Janet wasn’t there. It has nothing to do with her.”

Booko added: “How many times have I owned up for it? You can’t just keep bringing it up like that.”

The Independent has contacted Bravo for comment.

Caperna’s sexual assault accusation stems from an alleged off-camera incident that has repeatedly been brought up throughout the season.

The incident took place at a 2023 Halloween party, where Booko is alleged to have grabbed Carelli’s backside and placed a hand on Goode’s thigh while requesting that she “get daddy a drink.”

Goode later spoke to Booko on an April episode about his “inappropriate” behavior, telling him: “I was like, This is weird.”

“That was completely out of my character. I am so sorry,” he replied.

On Tuesday’s episode after the allegations were again brought up by Caperna, Carelli demanded: “Can you all please stop talking about me and Jasmine?

“If everybody here can just shut the f*** up about that situation. We’re through with it,” she continued. “We don’t need everybody else’s opinion. Please don't say ‘Jasmine’ or ‘Melissa’ again.”

Doute later slammed Caperna for using the term “sexual assault,” calling it a “new low” that “crossed a f***ing line.”

“It’s actual slander. It’s actual defamation. She’s attempting to ruin someone’s life that doesn’t deserve it,” she said in a piece-to-camera.

Caperna responded: “Unfortunately, for Danny, the definition of what he did is sexual assault. I’m sorry that he did that but I’m not going to be painted as the bad guy for talking about something that happened. That’s bulls***.”

Caperna’s latest drama comes after she reportedly fled to Switzerland and made her Instagram account private amid a barrage of hateful messages from viewers.

Her co-star Jesse Lally, however, has since clarified that Caperna and her husband Jason’s trip was “a planned vacation.”

“One of my best friends lives in Zurich. They called me, and they were talking about summer vacations, talking about going to Switzerland, maybe Lake Como,” Lally said on a recent episode of SiriusXM’s The Julia Cunningham Show. “I was giving them some recommendations on where to go, put ‘em in touch with my friend.

“I mean, Switzerland would be a good place to flee to,” he quipped. “I would do that right now if I could.”