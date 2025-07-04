Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bravo reality star Janet Caperna has reportedly left her home in America for Switzerland amid a wave of hateful messages from viewers.

Caperna, known for being an antagonist on The Valley, a Vanderpump Rules spin-off following five couples in California’s San Fernando Valley, spoke out about her decision to flee the country with her husband, Jason, and their 18-month-old son, Cameron. She has also made her Instagram account private.

“I’m sick of threats and slurs being normalized because ‘we signed up for this when we joined reality TV,’” she told the Daily Mail.

“That’s sick and not normal and I’m not ever going to pretend it’s normal or acceptable to message strangers threats and slurs,” Caperna added. “It’s sad to me that people go this far, it’s definitely the worst part about this ‘job.’”

She continued: “I’m learning how to put boundaries on social media in place and learning as I go. I support healthy dialogue around reality TV and think some of the best conversations about modern culture stem from shows like ours.

open image in gallery Jason and Janet Caperna have been married since June 2022, and share one 18-month-old son, Cameron ( Getty Images for CLD PR and Settecento )

“I’m far from perfect, and people are seeing the best and worst of all of us when we put our lives in front of cameras. My hope is people can have fun conversations about reality TV without going as far as some have recently.”

Along with her statement, she included some of the threatening messages she allegedly received from online trolls.

In one of the screenshot messages, she’s told: “I hope you rot like you deserve. I hope your child grows up absolutely hating you.

“Go drown in a sewer like the dirty attention seeking rat you are,” the message reads.

open image in gallery ‘The Valley’s’ Janet Caperna is known for causing drama on the reality series ( Getty Images )

A second claimed: “I know where you live. I’ve seen where your son goes when you’re not with him,” while another told her to “die a slow and painful death.”

Caperna additionally opened up about the hostile DMs she’s been sent on the latest episode of her This Side of the Hill podcast.

Speaking with her co-host, Jared Lipscomb, she said she was surprised to see that a majority of the profiles messaging her appeared to belong to “normal and sweet” women.

“It makes me wonder, how many people throughout my day am I interacting with that are like this behind closed doors?” the TV personality said. “Like, when I’m checking out at the grocery store, is that person messaging someone that they don’t like, hate like this?”

Caperna, a former assistant to Cameron Diaz, has appeared on The Valley since its March 2024 debut. Throughout her time on the Vanderpump Rules spinoff, she’s infamously feuded with co-stars Kristen Doute, Nia Sanchez, and Danny Booko.

The Valley is currently airing its second season, which is expected to come to an end soon before production begins on season three.