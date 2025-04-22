Rob Kardashian spotted in Easter family photo after going off the radar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance in the Kardashian-Jenner Easter family photo.

Kim Kardashian shared pictures from her family’s weekend festivities, which included her sister Khloe Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner, on Instagram on Monday. Though Rob usually avoids the spotlight, the third photo in Kim’s post featured him with his arm around his mother’s shoulder, surrounded by his sisters.

Rob was joined by his and his ex Blac Chyna’s eight-year-old daughter Dream, who was wearing a pink and white striped dress. Dream was pictured smiling next to two of Kim and Kanye West’s children, Saint and Chicago, and Khloe and Tristan Thompson’s two children, True and Tatum.

“EASTER 2025. I couldn’t get all the sisters, kids, aunts, cousins and laughs in the pics but the memories are so real,” Kim wrote in the caption. “Happy Easter everyone.”

In the comments, many fans expressed how excited they were to see Rob in the family photo.

“Oh, am very happy to see @robkardashianofficial,” one person wrote, while another added: “We got to see Rob on Easter Sunday !

“The kids look adorable, but seeing Rob is a special treat,” a third wrote.

“Bobby!!!! We Miss you Bro,” a fourth agreed.

The other photos in Kim’s post included her son Psalm, who wore pink matching pajamas with his older siblings and mother. Kim’s three children also posed in their formal attire on Easter Sunday while holding a straw basket for an egg hunt.

During the early seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Rob was one of the main cast members. He later got his own spin-off with Rob & Chyna, which followed him, his ex, and their daughter. The show aired in 2016 and only ran for one season.

In 2017, Chyna – real name Angela Renee White – obtained a restraining order against Rob after he allegedly posted explicit pictures of her on social media without her consent. However, in 2022, Rob’s lawyer, Michael Rhodes, confirmed that the ex-couple will not move forward with the case.

Rob has since stayed out of the public eye, despite his family’s life in the spotlight. He has also remained absent from his family’s second reality show, The Kardashians, which has been running since 2022.

Rob’s sister Khloe recently spoke about his decision to live a private life. In a December interview with Bustle, Khloe shared that she connects with her brother in a way that’s different from her bond with her sisters.

“I love all my siblings, but I think with Rob, I identify with him so much,” she said. “I feel so deeply what he feels — the struggles that he has, or just wanting to be out of the public eye, or just feeling like he doesn’t fit in or is being judged about his appearance.”

“I feel like we were raised in pairs: It was Kourtney and Kim, and then it was me and Rob, and then Kendall and Kylie,” the Good American founder added. “And I just feel like we are both each other’s protectors. I love him so much. It’s just innate.”