Reality star Khloe Kardashian has responded to speculation about her appearance by sharing a list of the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone.

The 41-year-old, who rose to fame on the E! series Keeping Up with the Kardashians, has faced intense scrutiny for the past 18 years.

On Kardashian’s birthday on 27 July, London doctor Jonny Betteridge analysed her “transformation”, claiming she’d had a slew of procedures, including a blepharoplasty (eyelid lift), rhinoplasty (nose job), and face lift.

“She looks dramatically different from a few years ago, and whether you see it as a glow up or glam makeover, there’s no denying she’s created a bold new look for herself,” he wrote, alongside photos of Kardashian.

Soon after Betteridge’s post was shared, the reality star responded, saying she took the speculation as a “great compliment” and shared a list of the actual procedures she’s undergone to alter her appearance.

Kardashian said, over her time in the public eye, she’s had a rhinoplasty, laser hair removal, botox and the collagen injectable sculptra following the removal of a face tumour, and “soft wave laser for skin tightening”.

The reality star said that she’d also had filler injections, uses “collagen baby threads” on her chin and neck, frequently books salmon sperm, peptide and vitamin facials, and has steadily lost 80 pounds (36 kilograms) in weight with the help of her personal trainer, Joe Paris.

It comes after Kardashian’s co-star and sister, Kylie Jenner, 27, detailed the exact details of her breast augmentation earlier this month.

“445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! Silicone!!!” the reality star told a pleading fan in the comment section of a video on TikTok. She has previously expressed regret over her breast surgery.

“I had beautiful breasts. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with,” she said.

Growing emotional, she added: “I wish I never got them done to begin with. I recommend anyone thinking about it to wait [until] after children.”