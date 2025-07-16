Barack Obama addresses divorce rumors with ‘touch and go’ joke on Michelle’s podcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Barack Obama has weighed in on the divorce rumors surrounding him and his wife, Michelle Obama.

On Wednesday, the former president, 63, was this week’s guest on Michelle’s IMO podcast alongside her older brother Craig Robinson. As the “very, very, very special guest” walked onto the set, Robinson was shocked to see that the husband and wife “liked each other.”

“That's the rumor mill,” the former first lady chimed in, while Barack also joked, saying, “She took me back! It was touch and go for a while.”

“Now don’t you start,” Michelle started to tease her husband as her brother broke the tension by telling the couple, “It's so nice to have you both in the same room.”

“I know, because when we aren't, folks think we're divorced,” Michelle replied.

‘She took me back! It was touch and go for a while,’ Barack jokingly said ( AFP via Getty Images )

Michelle and Barack have been married since 1992 and share two daughters, Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24.

Over the last few months, there has been speculation that the couple is getting divorced due to their lack of public appearances together. However, when the former first lady spoke on NPR’s Wild Card podcast with Rachel Martin last month, she said she’s not photographed alongside Barack often because of their age.

“The fact that people don’t see me going out on a date with my husband sparks rumors of the end of our marriage,” Michelle said. “It’s like, OK, so we don’t Instagram every minute of our lives. We are 60. We’re 60, y’all. You just are not gonna know what we’re doing every minute of the day.”

The couple first sparked divorce rumors when Michelle did not attend Jimmy Carter’s funeral and President Donald Trump’s inauguration back in January.

Speaking to Martin, Michelle defended her decision to skip the events, regardless of how the general public may have viewed it.

“One of the major decisions I made this year was to stay put and not attend funerals and inaugurations and all the things that I’m supposed to attend,” she said. “That was a part of me using my ambition to say, ‘Let me define what I want to do, apart from what I’m supposed to do, what the world expects of me.’ And I have to own that. Those are my choices.”

“Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn’t regret it, you know? It’s my life now, and I can say that, now,” she added.