Larry David and Barack Obama join forces for HBO sketch comedy show about US history

Larry David will work with Barack and Michelle Obama on a new HBO sketch comedy show about U.S. history.

The series, which does not yet have an official title, is expected to air next year as the country celebrates its 250th anniversary.

In a statement from HBO, the show’s logline was described as: “President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion.... But then Larry David called.”

The show will be written by David and his Curb Your Enthusiasm collaborator Jeff Schaffer, who also directs. Several stars of David’s hit HBO sitcom are expected to reunite for the series, along with “noteworthy guest stars.”

The Obamas founded their production company Higher Ground in 2018. Previous projects they have been involved in include the 2023 films Rustin and Leave The World Behind and the documentaries Crip Camp (2020) and American Symphony (2023).

Larry David and Barack Obama will work together on a new HBO sketch comedy show about US history ( Getty )

In a statement, former President Obama said: “I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

David added: “Once Curb ended, I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

HBO’s head of comedy programming Amy Gravitt said: “It’s hard to remember a time before Curb, or without Larry David’s perspective on modern life. We’re thrilled that Larry is coming back to HBO, this time with Higher Ground, to give us a glimpse at our shared history as we celebrate our Semiquincentennial.”

Schaffer hinted towards the direction of the series by saying: “The characters Larry is playing didn’t change history. In fact, they were largely ignored by history. And that’s a good thing.”

Curb Your Enthusiasm ran on HBO for 12 seasons from 2000 to 2024. It followed a lightly fictionalized version of David, the co-creator of Seinfeld, and is widely considered one of the funniest sitcoms of all time.

Back in March, Gravitt hinted at David’s return to HBO by revealing: “We’ve been chatting. It seems like like he’s got some ideas for me.”