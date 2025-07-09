Nicki Minaj mocks Megan Thee Stallion over harassment lawsuit update

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicki Minaj has lampooned Megan Thee Stallion over news that the latter’s sexual harassment lawsuit is moving forward after a judge denied her request to dismiss it.

Megan, 30, and her management company, Roc Nation, are being sued by the “WAP” rapper’s former cameraman, Emelio Garcia, who accused the rapper of harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

In the filing, he claimed he was trapped inside a moving vehicle with the rapper while she had sex with a woman.

Megan, who has denied the “salacious accusations,” attempted to have the lawsuit tossed, insisting it “is an employment claim for money — with no sexual harassment claim filed and with salacious accusations to attempt to embarrass her.”

However, last week, New York Judge Gregory H. Woods ruled that Garcia had provided enough evidence to support his claims, much to Megan’s rap nemesis Minaj’s approval.

Nicki Minaj (left) has been engaged in a years-long feud with Megan Thee Stallion (right) ( Getty )

The “Super Bass” rapper reacted joyously to the news in a Tuesday Instagram post, writing: “What was the name of that law again???????? Karma’s Law? Touch not my anointed law? Vengeance is the Lord’s law?

“We give God the glory & he’s only just begun. Have a blessed day if you can. lol the blogs posting lies, thank you. More money for me. We’re working. Trust,” she added, alongside a screenshot of an AkademiksTV article about the legal update.

Minaj, 42, and Megan have been engaged in a feud since 2021 that has included the pair taking swipes at one another in their music.

In 2024, Megan released her song “Hiss,” which featured lyrics that have widely been interpreted as a dig at Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

It begins with Megan’s declaration that she wants to “get this s*** off my chest and lay it to rest,” before she raps: “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law / I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start.”

Megan’s Law refers to the U.S. federal law that requires information regarding registered sex offenders to be available to the public. For some, this line is a veiled remark aimed at Petty, a registered sex offender who pleaded guilty to attempted rape by force or fear when he was 16.

Mere hours after the release of “Hiss,” Minaj launched into a tirade on social media and previewed her song, “Big Foot,” a diss track aimed at Megan.

The song, released this past January, included notable lyrics mocking Megan for the injuries she sustained after getting shot in the foot by Tory Lanez.

Still, Megan admitted in September 2024 that she doesn’t know what the issue is between the two.

“I don’t even know what could be reconciled because I, to this day, don’t know what the problem is,” she told Billboard.