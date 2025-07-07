Cardi B wipes Stefon Diggs from Instagram one month after taking relationship public

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’s relationship status appears unclear after she wiped her Instagram profile clean of their photos together.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the “WAP” rapper appeared to delete photos of herself with the New England Patriots wide receiver, only one month after she first made their relationship Instagram-official.

Cardi B also cryptically turned to her Instagram Story, telling viewers Sunday how she was “sooo tired” without an explanation, fueling rumors that she and Diggs were no longer together.

Diggs has made multiple appearances on Cardi B’s Instagram in recent weeks, including on a yacht in Miami to celebrate Memorial Day in May.

Last month, the NFL player also whisked the rapper away to France as he rented out the Château de Farcheville castle. Cardi B gushed over the gesture, posting a video on Instagram at the time, saying, “Why this man got us staying in a castle? I’m talking about a real castle.”

Diggs and the rapper were first Instagram official when Cardi B posted a photo of them on a yacht in Miami in May ( Getty Images )

The 32-year-old “I Like It” rapper, who’s currently engaged in a contentious divorce with Offset, first sparked romance rumors with the football star, 31, in February after they were spotted arriving together at a Miami hotel. The couple made their first public appearance together in May.

At the time, they were seen entering Madison Square Garden holding hands. Sitting together courtside while cheering on the New York Knicks — who ended up defeating their rivals, the Boston Celtics, in a tense 121-113 game — the couple continued packing on the PDA.

Cardi B first filed for divorce from Offset in 2020, but ended up calling it off. She then announced she was re-filing for divorce in 2024 following the birth of their third child together.

Earlier this year, the “WAP” artist accused Offset of harassing her amid their ongoing divorce.

“This guy upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me — begging me saying he’s gonna take away his life, begging me saying he’s gonna take away my life,” she claimed on X Spaces. “All that s***, he was mad.”

She additionally claimed that Offset started contacting the man she’s been dating.

“This man sent text messages to somebody that I was dealing with of me and him having sex,” Cardi B said. “That’s the type of s*** I’ve been dealing with.”

“Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me,” she continued. “He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it.”