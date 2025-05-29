Patriots coach reacts to viral video of Stefon Diggs partying on yacht with girlfriend Cardi B

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel has addressed the viral video of Stefon Diggs partying on a yacht.

Over Memorial Day weekend, the wide receiver was filmed on a boat surrounded by women, including his new girlfriend Cardi B, handing out a bag containing an unidentified substance.

On Wednesday, he failed to attend the Patriots’ organized team activities, fueling speculation that the video might have played a role, especially since Diggs had previously attended other voluntary workouts.

Speaking to reporters before practice on Wednesday, the team’s head coach, Vrabel, said the team was “aware” of the video.

“Obviously, we want to make great decisions on and off the field. We're hoping that, with our time here on the field today, that when we don't have a script and we're on the call periods, that we're making great decisions,” he added.

Vrabel continued: “The message will be the same for all our players, that we're trying to make great decisions. Any conversations that I've had with Stefon will remain between him, I and the club.”

Diggs was seen surrounded by women in a viral video shared over Memorial Day weekend ( X/@FearedBuck )

The Independent has contacted Diggs’s representatives for comment.

Before Diggs signed a three-year, $69 million contract with the Patriots in March, he played for the Houston Texans, where he tore his ACL and is still currently recovering.

“​​The timelines and the prognosis and everything, we're working hard to get him back and to be ready to go. When he's here, we'll coach him, and we'll have him ready to go,” Vrabel said about the injury.

Diggs and rapper Cardi B made their first public appearance together earlier this month.

The 32-year-old “I Like It” rapper, who’s currently engaged in a contentious divorce with Migos rapper Offset, joined diggs at Madison Square Garden to watch the New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics.

In response to the yacht video, many fans accused Diggs of “flirting” with the other women on the boat.

“Cardi B’s new boyfriend, NFL star Stefon Diggs, is going viral for flirting with other women on the same boat Cardi B was on,” one person captioned a clip of the video on X.

However, other videos showed Cardi B dancing with the same women on the boat.