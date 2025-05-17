Timothée Chalamet seen joining wild celebrations on the street after historic Knicks win
Chalamet was sat courtside as the Knicks beat the Boston Celtics in convincing fashion
Timothée Chalamet celebrated with New York Knicks fans after his team defeated the Boston Celtics to reach their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years.
Chalamet is a diehard Knicks fan and has been a staple courtside at Madison Square Garden during the NBA playoff games.
After the Knicks defeated the Celtics in MSG 119-81, the Wonka actor was seen exiting the venue in a black SUV.
In videos widely circulating on social media, Chalamet is filmed leaning out of the car window while cheering wildly and embracing fans on the street.
“He so Lisan Al Gaib coded,” one fan commented on TikTok, referencing Chalamet’s prophet character from the Dune film franchise.
“It’s official, he’s the king of New York,” added another.
“Ugh movie stars are so back,” wrote a third.
Chalamet was in attendance at Game 6 on Friday with a host of other notable Knicks fans in the audience, including Spike Lee and Ben Stiller.
The Oscar-nominated actor was seated next to Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny. He had previously been joined courtside by his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, sparking numerous memes due to his enthusiastic reactions.
The A-list couple, who reportedly started dating around April 2023, recently made their red carpet debut at the 70th annual David Di Donatello Awards in Italy.
Jenner, 27, and Chalamet, 29, avoided walking the carpet together throughout awards season while the actor was repeatedly nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.
Meanwhile, Cardi B made her first public appearance with her new boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, at Monday’s playoff game between the Knicks and the Celtics.
The 32-year-old “I Like It” rapper, who’s currently engaged in a contentious divorce with Migos rapper Offset, first sparked romance rumors with the NFL star, 31, in February after they were spotted arriving together at a Miami hotel.
The Knicks will take on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals starting Wednesday night in New York.
Their victory over the Boston team came after the Celtics’ star player, Jayson Tatum, ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 4. He is expected to take six months to a year to recover.
The Pacers advanced by upsetting the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the semifinals, setting the stage for a high-stakes rematch as the Pacers eliminated the Knicks in Game 7 of last year’s semifinals.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments