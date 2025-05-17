Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Timothée Chalamet celebrated with New York Knicks fans after his team defeated the Boston Celtics to reach their first Eastern Conference Finals in 25 years.

Chalamet is a diehard Knicks fan and has been a staple courtside at Madison Square Garden during the NBA playoff games.

After the Knicks defeated the Celtics in MSG 119-81, the Wonka actor was seen exiting the venue in a black SUV.

In videos widely circulating on social media, Chalamet is filmed leaning out of the car window while cheering wildly and embracing fans on the street.

“He so Lisan Al Gaib coded,” one fan commented on TikTok, referencing Chalamet’s prophet character from the Dune film franchise.

“It’s official, he’s the king of New York,” added another.

“Ugh movie stars are so back,” wrote a third.

Chalamet was in attendance at Game 6 on Friday with a host of other notable Knicks fans in the audience, including Spike Lee and Ben Stiller.

The Oscar-nominated actor was seated next to Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny. He had previously been joined courtside by his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, sparking numerous memes due to his enthusiastic reactions.

Chalamet (right) sat next to Bad Bunny at Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals ( Getty Images )

The A-list couple, who reportedly started dating around April 2023, recently made their red carpet debut at the 70th annual David Di Donatello Awards in Italy.

Jenner, 27, and Chalamet, 29, avoided walking the carpet together throughout awards season while the actor was repeatedly nominated for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown.

Meanwhile, Cardi B made her first public appearance with her new boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, at Monday’s playoff game between the Knicks and the Celtics.

The 32-year-old “I Like It” rapper, who’s currently engaged in a contentious divorce with Migos rapper Offset, first sparked romance rumors with the NFL star, 31, in February after they were spotted arriving together at a Miami hotel.

The Knicks will take on the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals starting Wednesday night in New York.

Their victory over the Boston team came after the Celtics’ star player, Jayson Tatum, ruptured his Achilles tendon in Game 4. He is expected to take six months to a year to recover.

The Pacers advanced by upsetting the top-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the semifinals, setting the stage for a high-stakes rematch as the Pacers eliminated the Knicks in Game 7 of last year’s semifinals.