Cardi B’s two word response to Offset’s accusation that she cheated while pregnant

Cardi B had an unapologetic response to her estranged husband Offset after he accused her of cheating on him while pregnant.

The rapper hosted an Instagram Live session on Wednesday, September 25, when Offset showed up in the comments section to write: “U f***ed with a baby inside tell the truth!!”

Not long after the former Migos rapper made the comment, Cardi B turned to X to share: “AND DID !!!!!!” which led many fans speculate that this was the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s way of confirming Offset’s allegation.

“AS YOU SHOULD,” one commenter wrote.

During another portion of the livestream, Cardi B clarified that while she loves her three children – Kulture, six, Wave, three and their unnamed third child welcomed earlier this month – she does “regret” her time spent with their father.

“But f*** you, I regret you,” she said, seeming to address Offset directly. “I’m too good for you. I’ve always been too good for you.”

“Since you wanna f***ing threaten me, talking about you wanna take my s***, you wanna take my s*** because I’m moving on?” she continued. “Move on. Move on. Why can’t you move on?”

open image in gallery Cardi B (left) and Offset share three children together ( AP )

“It’s no fun when Mama’s got the gun, right?” Cardi B added. “Now we’re going to court war, right?”

Shortly before the rapper announced she was pregnant with her third child, she filed for divorce from Offset after six years of marriage. Cardi B had previously filed for divorce back in 2020, but it was called off. According to Page Six, a representative for the “I Like It” singer confirmed that she had filed for divorce again and was seeking primary custody of their children.

Despite the rumors that Offset was unfaithful, a source told the outlet at the time that Cardi B felt the two had simply grown apart. “They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” they said. “This is something she wants to do.”

While Cardi B is reportedly seeking primary custody of their children, she revealed on Instagram that she would not be asking Offset to pay child support. “My claim is for him to only pay for the bills he already pays on the kids and the new one,” she wrote on Instagram on August 3.

Recently, the rapper has opened up about her post-partum life after fans criticized her for working out only eight days after giving birth.

“This is my third baby and postpartum is a little different from my first two… I’m not doing heaving lifting, no muscle straining, squatting none of that… just cardio,” she began in a post on X. “Sometimes to avoid postpartum depression you gotta keep your mind busy and for me that’s work and staying active… but you know what’s funny??”

“Y’all dragged me down when I gained 15 pounds because I was five months pregnant but now y’all fake concerned and wanna talk about pressure???

“Y’all said I was pregnant to avoid working now that you see I’m still at it it’s something else,” she continued. “So yeah, I’m taking this personal but it’s FOR ME because either way y’all are gonna have something to say.”