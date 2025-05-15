Shia LaBeouf reveals alleged private emails with Timothée Chalamet amid feud rumors

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shia LaBeouf released screenshots of his alleged emails with Timothée Chalamet amid rumors the two are not on good terms.

The Transformers actor, 38, took to X on Monday to post the messages between them, which were timestamped for October 2023, alongside a quote by Rudyard Kipling: “If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken, twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools.”

LaBeouf added: “Timothée Chalamet is doing better work than anyone alive - we been good.”

The email exchange appeared to show the Call Me By Your Name actor reaching out to LaBeouf after he’d seen him perform in the play Henry Jones.

The message read: “Absolutely blown away by your work the other night. Totally electric, totally present at every turn, king of your kingdom even if that kingdom is a miserable 4x4 prison cell. What a fantastic play. I hope you guys take it to New York. And I hope this is the beginning of your work on stage and not an anomaly!!"

LaBeouf replied: “Thank you doggy. Every blessing to you. Fun watching you evolve. Take ownership. Bang bang.”

The Independent has contacted Chalamet’s representatives for comment.

open image in gallery Shia LaBeouf shares screenshots of alleged emails between him and Timothée Chalamet amid feud rumors ( X/Shia LaBeouf )

Speculation about their relationship came when the Holes star referred to the Dune actor’s SAG Awards speech, in which he said he wanted to be “one of the greats,” during a May 8 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

LaBeouf was speaking about recently converting to Catholicism and how it’s affected him.

“It changes the way you work, for sure,” he said. “Then I hear Timothée Chalamet get up and he says something like, ‘I want to be great.’ I so know the feeling. On him, it’s cute. On me, it wasn’t cute. You know what I’m saying?”

open image in gallery Fans speculated that the ‘Holes’ star (left) had made a veiled dig at Chalamet in a May interview ( Getty )

The Fury actor also clarified his relationship with Alec Baldwin after their storied feud during rehearsals for the 2013 Broadway production of Orphans.

“Me and him are good because he’s gone through a lot. I’ve gone through a lot. We’ve both been able to send each other love and make it right before all the madness happened on both sides,” LaBeouf said of Baldwin. “We made it right. He’s a good guy. He’s just like me. Fear will make you move different. I found it came from having absolutely no spiritual life.”

Baldwin was cast in Orphans to replace legendary actor Al Pacino, who backed out of the production. And this took a hit on LaBeouf, he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“By the time Baldwin got there, it was almost unfair,” he said. “So he’s dealing with both my fractured little weak ego, right? All this hard prep that I’d done for two years, and my desperate need to show him all my prep, or that he would accept me somehow. I was so insecure.”