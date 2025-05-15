Shia LaBeouf reveals alleged private emails with Timothée Chalamet amid feud rumors
Speculation the two aren’t on good terms came after the ‘Transformers’ actor referred to the Dune actor’s SAG Awards speech in a May interview
Shia LaBeouf released screenshots of his alleged emails with Timothée Chalamet amid rumors the two are not on good terms.
The Transformers actor, 38, took to X on Monday to post the messages between them, which were timestamped for October 2023, alongside a quote by Rudyard Kipling: “If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken, twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools.”
LaBeouf added: “Timothée Chalamet is doing better work than anyone alive - we been good.”
The email exchange appeared to show the Call Me By Your Name actor reaching out to LaBeouf after he’d seen him perform in the play Henry Jones.
The message read: “Absolutely blown away by your work the other night. Totally electric, totally present at every turn, king of your kingdom even if that kingdom is a miserable 4x4 prison cell. What a fantastic play. I hope you guys take it to New York. And I hope this is the beginning of your work on stage and not an anomaly!!"
LaBeouf replied: “Thank you doggy. Every blessing to you. Fun watching you evolve. Take ownership. Bang bang.”
The Independent has contacted Chalamet’s representatives for comment.
Speculation about their relationship came when the Holes star referred to the Dune actor’s SAG Awards speech, in which he said he wanted to be “one of the greats,” during a May 8 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.
LaBeouf was speaking about recently converting to Catholicism and how it’s affected him.
“It changes the way you work, for sure,” he said. “Then I hear Timothée Chalamet get up and he says something like, ‘I want to be great.’ I so know the feeling. On him, it’s cute. On me, it wasn’t cute. You know what I’m saying?”
The Fury actor also clarified his relationship with Alec Baldwin after their storied feud during rehearsals for the 2013 Broadway production of Orphans.
“Me and him are good because he’s gone through a lot. I’ve gone through a lot. We’ve both been able to send each other love and make it right before all the madness happened on both sides,” LaBeouf said of Baldwin. “We made it right. He’s a good guy. He’s just like me. Fear will make you move different. I found it came from having absolutely no spiritual life.”
Baldwin was cast in Orphans to replace legendary actor Al Pacino, who backed out of the production. And this took a hit on LaBeouf, he told The Hollywood Reporter.
“By the time Baldwin got there, it was almost unfair,” he said. “So he’s dealing with both my fractured little weak ego, right? All this hard prep that I’d done for two years, and my desperate need to show him all my prep, or that he would accept me somehow. I was so insecure.”
