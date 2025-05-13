Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cardi B made her first public appearance with her new boyfriend, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, at Monday’s NBA playoff game between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

The 32-year-old “I Like It” rapper, who’s currently engaged in a contentious divorce with Migos rapper Offset, first sparked romance rumors with the NFL star, 31, in February after they were spotted arriving together at a Miami hotel.

The pair has now decided to make their relationship public as they were seen entering Madison Square Garden holding hands. Sitting together courtside, cheering on the Knicks — who ended up defeating their rivals in a tense 121-113 game — the couple continued packing on the PDA.

In one fan-captured video shared to social media, Diggs can be seen whispering into Cardi B’s ear before nuzzling into her neck.

Cardi B first filed for divorce from Offset in 2020, but ended up calling it off. She then announced she was re-filing for divorce in 2024 following the birth of their third child together.

Last month, the “WAP” artist accused Offset of harassing her amid their ongoing divorce.

open image in gallery Cardi B and Stefon Diggs sat courtside, cheering on the New York Knicks against the Boston Celtics ( Getty )

“This guy upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me — begging me saying he’s gonna take away his life, begging me saying he’s gonna take away my life,” she claimed on X Spaces. “All that s***, he was mad.”

She additionally claimed that Offset started contacting the man she’s been dating.

open image in gallery Stefon Diggs and Cardi B were all smiles at Monday's NBA playoff game between the Knicks and Celtics ( Getty Images )

“This man sent text messages to somebody that I was dealing with of me and him having sex,” Cardi B said. “That’s the type of s*** I’ve been dealing with.”

“Every time he knows that I go out of town he harasses me,” she continued. “He leaves me voice notes trying to pull my self-esteem to the ground and I’m so tired of it.”

A month after she re-filed for divorce, Cardi B responded to Offset’s accusations that she cheated on him while she was pregnant with their third child.

During an Instagram Live session, Offset showed up in the comments section to write: “U f***ed with a baby inside tell the truth!!”

Shortly afterwards, Cardi B turned to X, writing: “AND DID !!!!!!” which led many fans to speculate that this was her way of confirming Offset’s allegation.

Elsewhere during the livestream, the “Bodak Yellow” rapper clarified that while she loves her three children, she does “regret” her time spent with their father.

“But f*** you, I regret you,” she said, seemingly addressing Offset directly. “I’m too good for you. I’ve always been too good for you.

“Since you wanna f***ing threaten me, talking about you wanna take my s***, you wanna take my s*** because I’m moving on?” she added. “Move on. Move on. Why can’t you move on?

“It’s no fun when Mama’s got the gun, right?” Cardi B said. “Now we’re going to court war, right?”

Cardi B and Offset got married in a secret ceremony in 2017. They share three young children: Kulture, Wave, and an unnamed baby girl born in September.