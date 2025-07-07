Alex Cooper mercilessly booed at Wrigley Field after rendition of ‘Take Me Out to the Ballgame’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Baseball fans were less than impressed with Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper’s rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” at Sunday’s fixture between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The podcaster, 30, was invited to perform the baseball classic during the seventh-inning stretch at Chicago’s Wrigley Field.

In clips of the moment shared on X, Cooper appeared on the jumbotron where she began with her famous line, “Alright, Daddy Gang,” to get the crowd excited.

She was initially met with loud cheers as the stadium sang along with her during the intro of the song. However, the support quickly descended into loud boos.

Despite the crowd’s unhappy response, Cooper maintained her composure and made it through the entire song laughing and smiling.

Alex Cooper sang an off-key rendition of 'Take Me Out to the Ballgame' during the Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals game ( MBDChicago/X )

Her performance luckily didn’t sour Cubs fans’ celebrations that night as the team went on to defeat the Cardinals 11-0.

Footage of her performance has been shared widely on X, with one commenter noting: “You know it’s bad when you get booed during the stretch. Most get booed for a bad rendition of the National Anthem, but this is pathetic.”

“That was brutal,” a second wrote.

Another, however, applauded her for doing it “A cappella and without Auto-Tune.” “I’ll only say that she’s a brave woman,” they added. “The only question is whether she was drunk...”

Cooper had originally been in the Windy City to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with fans at an exclusive one-night party sponsored by her electrolyte drink Unwell Hydration and White Claw.

She shared pictures from the evening on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Unwell in Chicago.”

Cooper rose to fame with her podcast Call Her Daddy, which she launched in 2018 with her then-friend and co-host Sofia Franklyn. The episodes became known for featuring candid conversations about sex, relationships, and personal experiences.

The audio series has since evolved into a mammoth success for Cooper, who last August inked a multiyear deal with SiriusXM reportedly worth up to $125 million.

Last month, Cooper released her two-part documentary, Call Her Alex, on Hulu. In the docuseries, she accused her former Boston University soccer coach of sexual harassment.

Her alma mater responded to her allegations in a statement, saying: “Boston University has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment. We have a robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office.

“We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all.”