Alex Cooper reveals breaking point in decision to leave college soccer after sexual harassment claims against coach
Cooper recently spoke out about the alleged sexual harassment she endured while playing soccer at Boston University
Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper has revealed the alleged incident that forced her to walk away from the Boston University soccer team.
Cooper, who shared sexual harassment claims against soccer coach Nancy Feldman in her new Hulu documentary Call Her Alex, went into further detail about the treatment she allegedly endured during the latest episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.
Ahead of her senior year at the university, where she had played for three seasons, Cooper, 30, was hoping to be named a captain of the women’s soccer team. But when she went in for a meeting with Feldman, she received completely different news.
“I go in for my one-on-one and she puts me on probation,” Cooper said. “I have like a three-five GPA at this point. I have done nothing but excel in soccer.”
“She says, ‘You’re going to live with who I want you to live with,’” Cooper continued. “’You’re going to do exactly what I say. And if you don’t hit all of those things I just handed you, then we’re going to have a hard problem here, Alex.’”
Cooper became emotional on the podcast, talking about the reason she was put on probation.
“I missed one of my night classes,” she explained. “And the reason I missed that night class was because the week before was when she started to insist that she drive me alone to my night class. And I just, I just like, I couldn’t do it. I just was like, I don’t want to get in the car with that woman again.
“So I made up an excuse that I was sick and I didn’t go and to see it on that probation, if you showed anyone that, they’d be like, well, you missed a class,” she continued. “And I’m like, but why did I miss specifically my night class? And I just remember feeling so sick to my stomach.”
“This entire thing is just meant now to control me even more, to have more one-on-ones with me, to get me alone, to isolate me. And I was just like, I can't do this anymore because I knew it's going to get so much worse. This is going to be a living hell.”
The school has since broken its silence on the podcaster’s claims, writing in a statement, per People: “Boston University has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment. We have a robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office.
“We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all,” the statement concluded.
Cooper also recalled during the podcast episode how she got called into Feldman’s office after an assistant coach saw a guy drop Cooper off on campus.
“And then she looked at me and said, ‘Did you have sex last night?’” Cooper recalled. “I couldn’t tell you what I said. I blacked out so hard in that moment. I think a lot of times I tried to divert the conversation.”
“In these meetings, you're alone,” Cooper continued. “It's just horrible. I literally felt like I was in this cage and I didn't know what to do other than sit and be quiet and listen to her.”
