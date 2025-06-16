Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper has revealed the alleged incident that forced her to walk away from the Boston University soccer team.

Cooper, who shared sexual harassment claims against soccer coach Nancy Feldman in her new Hulu documentary Call Her Alex, went into further detail about the treatment she allegedly endured during the latest episode of Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast.

Ahead of her senior year at the university, where she had played for three seasons, Cooper, 30, was hoping to be named a captain of the women’s soccer team. But when she went in for a meeting with Feldman, she received completely different news.

“I go in for my one-on-one and she puts me on probation,” Cooper said. “I have like a three-five GPA at this point. I have done nothing but excel in soccer.”

“She says, ‘You’re going to live with who I want you to live with,’” Cooper continued. “’You’re going to do exactly what I say. And if you don’t hit all of those things I just handed you, then we’re going to have a hard problem here, Alex.’”

Alex Cooper has revealed more about her time playing soccer at Boston University ( Rob Kim/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival )

Cooper became emotional on the podcast, talking about the reason she was put on probation.

“I missed one of my night classes,” she explained. “And the reason I missed that night class was because the week before was when she started to insist that she drive me alone to my night class. And I just, I just like, I couldn’t do it. I just was like, I don’t want to get in the car with that woman again.

“So I made up an excuse that I was sick and I didn’t go and to see it on that probation, if you showed anyone that, they’d be like, well, you missed a class,” she continued. “And I’m like, but why did I miss specifically my night class? And I just remember feeling so sick to my stomach.”

“This entire thing is just meant now to control me even more, to have more one-on-ones with me, to get me alone, to isolate me. And I was just like, I can't do this anymore because I knew it's going to get so much worse. This is going to be a living hell.”

The school has since broken its silence on the podcaster’s claims, writing in a statement, per People: “Boston University has a zero-tolerance policy for sexual harassment. We have a robust system of resources, support and staff dedicated to student wellbeing and a thorough reporting process through our Equal Opportunity Office.

“We encourage members of our community to report any concerns, and we remain committed to fostering a safe and secure campus environment for all,” the statement concluded.

Cooper also recalled during the podcast episode how she got called into Feldman’s office after an assistant coach saw a guy drop Cooper off on campus.

“And then she looked at me and said, ‘Did you have sex last night?’” Cooper recalled. “I couldn’t tell you what I said. I blacked out so hard in that moment. I think a lot of times I tried to divert the conversation.”

“In these meetings, you're alone,” Cooper continued. “It's just horrible. I literally felt like I was in this cage and I didn't know what to do other than sit and be quiet and listen to her.”