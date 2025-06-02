Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Offset wasted no time in responding to the news of his ex-wife, Cardi B’s, new relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

On Sunday, the couple went Instagram official when the “WAP” rapper shared a post featuring herself and the New England Patriots wide receiver. “Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter 6,” she captioned the post.

However, shortly after the post was uploaded, Offset turned to X and wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “good roll out n PR.” The Migos rapper then followed up with a GIF of a man throwing a basketball out of frame.

“Today I Pass,” text across the GIF reads. The post has also since been deleted.

Diggs seemingly responded to Offset’s series of tweets on his Instagram Story, where he shared a black and white photo of himself catching a football.

The 32-year-old “I Like It” rapper, who’s currently engaged in a contentious divorce with Offset, first sparked romance rumors with the football star, 31, in February after they were spotted arriving together at a Miami hotel. The couple made their first public appearance together last month.

open image in gallery ‘Good roll out n PR,’ Offset’s (left) since-deleted X-post read shortly after Cardi B posted photos with Diggs ( Getty Images )

The series of social media posts comes just days after the Grammy winner shared a lengthy message on X Spaces, reacting to Offset's amended divorce response in which he allegedly requested spousal support.

“The fact that I'm waking up right now to see that this f*** n**** and his f*** ass team — I know it's not his team, I know it's his bitch ass — gonna tell The Breakfast Club the only reason why this motherf***er asking for spousal support [is] because I was asking for everything and because I don't be with my kids... Yo, you such a f***ing p**** ass n****,” she said, according to a recording of her X comments shared by Hollywood Unlocked.

“Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f***ing slow, n****,” she added. “When you die, n****, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n****, you gotta think of me.”

open image in gallery Stefon Diggs and Cardi B made their first public appearance at the NBA playoff games in May ( Getty )

Cardi B claimed in a “renewed divorce paper” that she specifically asked for “no child support” in the hopes that it would speed up the divorce process. She also clarified that Offset is “allowed to see my kids.”

The Independent has contacted Offset’s representatives for comment.

Cardi B first announced she was filing for divorce from Offset in August 2024, shortly after revealing she was pregnant with the couple’s third child. The rapper previously filed for divorce from Offset in 2020 but ended up calling it off.