Offset shades Cardi B and Stefon Diggs’ romance after rapper says she hopes ex ‘dies slowly’
Cardi B shared her first Instagram post with Diggs on Sunday
Offset wasted no time in responding to the news of his ex-wife, Cardi B’s, new relationship with NFL player Stefon Diggs.
On Sunday, the couple went Instagram official when the “WAP” rapper shared a post featuring herself and the New England Patriots wide receiver. “Chapter 5 ……Hello Chapter 6,” she captioned the post.
However, shortly after the post was uploaded, Offset turned to X and wrote in a since-deleted tweet, “good roll out n PR.” The Migos rapper then followed up with a GIF of a man throwing a basketball out of frame.
“Today I Pass,” text across the GIF reads. The post has also since been deleted.
Diggs seemingly responded to Offset’s series of tweets on his Instagram Story, where he shared a black and white photo of himself catching a football.
The 32-year-old “I Like It” rapper, who’s currently engaged in a contentious divorce with Offset, first sparked romance rumors with the football star, 31, in February after they were spotted arriving together at a Miami hotel. The couple made their first public appearance together last month.
The series of social media posts comes just days after the Grammy winner shared a lengthy message on X Spaces, reacting to Offset's amended divorce response in which he allegedly requested spousal support.
“The fact that I'm waking up right now to see that this f*** n**** and his f*** ass team — I know it's not his team, I know it's his bitch ass — gonna tell The Breakfast Club the only reason why this motherf***er asking for spousal support [is] because I was asking for everything and because I don't be with my kids... Yo, you such a f***ing p**** ass n****,” she said, according to a recording of her X comments shared by Hollywood Unlocked.
“Word to my mother. I want you to die, but I want you to die f***ing slow, n****,” she added. “When you die, n****, I want you to die slow in the bed. And when you die, n****, you gotta think of me.”
Cardi B claimed in a “renewed divorce paper” that she specifically asked for “no child support” in the hopes that it would speed up the divorce process. She also clarified that Offset is “allowed to see my kids.”
The Independent has contacted Offset’s representatives for comment.
Cardi B first announced she was filing for divorce from Offset in August 2024, shortly after revealing she was pregnant with the couple’s third child. The rapper previously filed for divorce from Offset in 2020 but ended up calling it off.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments