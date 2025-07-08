Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill star Michael Madsen’s cause of death announced
Star’s cardiologist revealed the cause of death and contributing factors
Michael Madsen’s cardiologist has announced that the Reservoir Dogs star died from heart failure.
The actor was found dead at his home July 3. He was 67.
His doctor told NBC Los Angeles that his official cause of death will be listed as heart failure, with heart disease and alcoholism named as contributing factors.
It will not be necessary for an autopsy to be conducted as the cardiologist, who was already treating Madsen, can sign the death certificate. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department considers the case closed, with no foul play indicated. Madsen’s death is listed as occurring from natural causes.
The actor’s manager, Ron Smith, had previously said he died from cardiac arrest.
Walton Goggins, Harvey Keitel, and Jennifer Tilly were among the many to pay tribute to the late star after news of his death spread.
Madsen was born September 25, 1957, in Chicago, Illinois, to Elaine, a filmmaker and author, and Calvin, a World War II Navy veteran and firefighter. His two sisters, Virginia and Cheryl, are also actors. The former is best known for her Oscar-nominated role in Alexander Payne’s 2004 romcom Sideways.
During his decades-long career, Madsen amassed more than 70 film and TV credits. His breakthrough came in Tarantino’s directorial debut, Reservoir Dogs, in which he starred as the sadistic criminal Mr. Blonde, who tortured a policeman by slicing off his ear.
That marked the beginning of a long and storied collaboration between Madsen and Tarantino, despite pushback from now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
“Harvey never liked me,” Madsen told The Independent in 2020. “I don’t know if he ever liked anybody, but I know for a fact he didn’t like me. He never wanted me in any of Quentin’s movies. I think I’m only in them because Quentin stood up for me every single time and said I’m going to use Michael whether you like it or not.”
Madsen went on to portray villains and anti-heroes in several of Tarantino’s other cult classics, including Kill Bill: Volumes 1 and 2 (2003–2004), The Hateful Eight (2015), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).
His other notable acting credits include 1991’s Thelma & Louise, 1996’s Mulholland Falls, 1997’s Donnie Brasco, and 2005’s Sin City.
“The type of character I think I play really well is somebody who’s not perfect, who’s a little rough around the edges not out of a GQ magazine, and might have a cigarette now and then or need a shave,” he added in his interview with The Independent, “but you can bet your ass I’m gonna do the right thing. That’s the real Michael more than anything, and I just wish it was captured on film.”
