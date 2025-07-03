Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill star Michael Madsen dies aged 67, manager confirms

Longtime Quentin Tarantino collaborator died Thursday from cardiac arrest

Inga Parkel
in New York
Thursday 03 July 2025 13:39 EDT
Michael Madsen Is ‘In Shock’ After Son Hudson’s Death by Suicide

Prolific actor Michael Madsen, known for starring in numerous Quentin Tarantino movies, has died. He was 67.

Madsen, whose career spanned more than 40 years, died Thursday morning from a cardiac arrest, his manager, Ron Smith, confirmed.

According to TMZ, authorities found the Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs actor unresponsive at his Malibu home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A representative for the actor told the tabloid that over the last two years, Madsen had “been doing some incredible work with independent film, including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life.”

His team additionally said that he was preparing to release a new book titled Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.

The Independent has contacted Madsen’s representatives for further comment.

More to follow...

