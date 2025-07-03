Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill star Michael Madsen dies aged 67, manager confirms
Longtime Quentin Tarantino collaborator died Thursday from cardiac arrest
Prolific actor Michael Madsen, known for starring in numerous Quentin Tarantino movies, has died. He was 67.
Madsen, whose career spanned more than 40 years, died Thursday morning from a cardiac arrest, his manager, Ron Smith, confirmed.
According to TMZ, authorities found the Kill Bill and Reservoir Dogs actor unresponsive at his Malibu home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A representative for the actor told the tabloid that over the last two years, Madsen had “been doing some incredible work with independent film, including upcoming feature films Resurrection Road, Concessions and Cookbook for Southern Housewives, and was really looking forward to this next chapter in his life.”
His team additionally said that he was preparing to release a new book titled Tears For My Father: Outlaw Thoughts and Poems.
The Independent has contacted Madsen’s representatives for further comment.
More to follow...
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments