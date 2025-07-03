Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Singer and actor Connie Francis, whose 1962 song “Pretty Little Baby” has recently become a viral social media hit, is back in the hospital weeks after receiving treatment on her hip.

The 87-year-old “Stupid Cupid” artist was expected to perform a special Independence Day show alongside radio personality Cousin Brucie; however, Francis had to bow out after experiencing “extreme pain.”

“Hello Everyone — As many of you may now have learned through Cousin Brucie’s Facebook page, I am back in hospital where I have been undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain I have been experiencing,” she wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday.

“I had hoped to take part in Brucie’s show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip. Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw. My thanks for your many get well soon messages. I will endeavor to keep you updated. Love, Connie.”

In a subsequent update, Francis informed fans that “following a series of tests and examinations in Intensive Care, I have now been transferred to a private room.”

Connie Francis, 87, has been hospitalized due to 'extreme pain' ( Getty Images )

Last month, the Sixties singer revealed that she had “undergone tests to determine the cause of pelvic pain on my right side.” She said she was advised that the pain was “due to a fracture.”

“It looks like I may have to rely on my wheelchair a little longer than anticipated,” Francis said, adding that she wouldn’t be able to make Cousin Brucie’s show that weekend.

Francis’s “Pretty Little Baby” song has seen a resurgence in recent months thanks to TikTok and Instagram Reels. The trending song has been used by several high-profile celebrities, including Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Speaking about the track’s renewed popularity in May, Francis admitted that she “didn’t even remember the song.”

“I had to listen to it to remember,” she told People. “To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome. It is an amazing feeling.”

Calling it “an honor,” she added: “To see that they’re paying homage to me is just breathtaking.”

At the time of its release, “Pretty Little Baby” wasn’t a major success. In fact, it wasn’t even released as a single. However, in April this year, it was streamed 17,000 times per week in the U.S., and a month later it had increased to 2.4 million streams a week, per Billboard.

Of why she thinks it’s resonating with younger generations, she explained: “I think it’s innocent and pure, and this is a time when everything is in such chaos.

“It’s truly awesome,” Francis said. “I never thought it was possible. It’s a dream come true. To think that kindergarten kids now know my name and my music? It’s just thrilling!”