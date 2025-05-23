Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Retired singer and actor Connie Francis, whose song “Pretty Little Baby” has now become a viral hit on social media, said she’s honored that it’s “touching the hearts of millions” decades later.

Francis, 87, recorded the classic pop track in 1962, but it has recently found renewed popularity with the current generation on TikTok and Instagram Reels. Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are among the high-profile celebrities to have used the trending song on social media recently.

Jenner used it last on May 12 in a video of her cuddling her daughter Stormi while lip-syncing the lyrics. “I know we’re over this song but I had toooo,” she wrote in the caption.

Speaking to People about the song’s resurgence, Francis said: “To tell you the truth, I didn’t even remember the song! I had to listen to it to remember. To think that a song I recorded 63 years ago is touching the hearts of millions of people is truly awesome. It is an amazing feeling.”

Calling it “an honor,” she added: “To see that they’re paying homage to me is just breathtaking.”

Of why she thinks it’s resonating with listeners now, she explained: “I think it’s innocent and pure, and this is a time when everything is in such chaos.

open image in gallery Connie Francis photographed in 1962, the same year she recorded the song ‘Pretty Little Baby’ ( Getty Images )

“It’s truly awesome. I never thought it was possible. It’s a dream come true. To think that kindergarten kids now know my name and my music? It’s just thrilling!” she said.

Francis was a prominent singer in the early 1950s and early 1960s. She’s additionally known for her earlier hits “Stupid Cupid,” “Who’s Sorry Now,” and “Frankie.”

At the time of its release, “Pretty Little Baby” wasn’t a major success. In fact, it wasn’t even released as a single. However, in April this year, it was streamed 17,000 times per week in the U.S., and a month later it had increased to 2.4 million streams a week, per Billboard. It’s also been viewed 10 billion times on TikTok, peaking at No. 1 on the app’s Viral 50 and Top 50 charts.

open image in gallery On going viral at 87, Francis said: ‘It’s truly awesome. I never thought it was possible. It’s a dream come true’ ( Getty Images )

Its popularity on social media has further helped it on streaming, where it’s hit 14 million streams globally, landing at No. 67 on Spotify’s Global Top 100. Francis’s label, Republic/UMe, has since re-released versions of the song that she had originally sung in Swedish, Japanese, and other languages, when her label, MGM, hoped for it to become a hit outside of the U.S.

Francis is estimated to have sold over 200 million records worldwide.

In 1960, she was celebrated as the most successful female artist in countries including Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Australia. That same year, she made history as the first woman to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with her hit “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool.”

She went on to become the first woman to achieve three No. 1 hits on the chart, which were among her 53 career singles.