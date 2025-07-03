Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died aged 28 after a car accident in Spain.

Jota was in the car with his 26-year-old brother, Andre, a footballer for FC Penafiel in Portugal, who also died. No other vehicles were involved in the crash shortly after midnight local time, Spanish authorities said.

The car left the road after a tyre blew out while overtaking another vehicle before it caught on fire, the Spanish Civil Guard told The Independent. They are continuing to investigate the crash.

Liverpool FC said it is “devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota” and requested privacy for the family as they come to terms with the “unimaginable loss”.

The 28-year-old star married long-term partner Rute Cardoso in Porto less than two weeks ago. “A day we will never forget,” reads the caption of his last Instagram post, which shows a video of the wedding day.

open image in gallery Jota won his first Premier League with Liverpool just months ago ( REUTERS )

Tributes are pouring in from vast numbers of former players, clubs, media and sporting figures, and footballing fans, who just months earlier witnessed the Jota win his first Premier League title - his crowning sporting achievement.

The Portugal international joined Liverpool from Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2020 and established himself as a key attacker under Jurgen Klopp and latterly Arne Slot, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup in his five-year spell at Anfield.

He was also a key member of Portugal’s national football team, which has said they are “devastated” to hear of the forward’s death.

Jota was “not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents”, his national team mates added.

Porto FC, a major club in Jota’s home city where he played on loan during the 2016-17 season, said it is “in mourning”.

“It is with shock and deep sorrow that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks,” the club said.

open image in gallery Jota alongside his brother, Andre ( X/@FCPorto )

Among the tributes are many former players, including Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who said: “Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning.

“Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids.”

Darts star Stephen Bunting, a well known Liverpool fan, posted a picture of him alongside the footballing star.

He wrote: “Such sad news I’m hearing. RIP Diogo Jota. What a lovely person. Such a sad day for the football world and beyond. Only just married too. My heart goes out to the family and we are all sending our prayers.”

Former Manchester United right back Gary Neville, now a broadcaster and podcaster, said: “That is heartbreaking news on Diogo Jota and his brother. All my love and best wishes to his family.”

Pedro Proenca, head of the Portuguese Football Federation, said in a statement: “The Portuguese Football Federation and all of Portuguese football are completely devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and André Silva, this morning, in Spain.

open image in gallery Jota pictured with the Nations League trophy ( Reuters )

open image in gallery Jota established himself as a popular figure at Anfield ( Getty )

“On my behalf, and on behalf of the Portuguese Football Federation, I express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Diogo and André Silva, as well as Liverpool FC and FC Penafiel, the clubs where, respectively, lined up the players.

“The Portuguese Football Federation has already asked Uefa for a minute's silence, this Thursday, before the match of our national team with Spain, in the women's European Championship.

“We lost to two champions. The death of Diogo and Andre Silva represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football and we will do everything to, daily, honour their legacy.”

Portuguese prime minister Luis Montenegro posted on social media: “The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honored Portugal’s name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports.”

Manchester City, Liverpool’s main rival in the Premier League over the past decade, said everyone at the club is “shocked and saddened to learn about the devastating news” regarding Jota’s death, and sent their condolences to all those at Liverpool.

Born in Porto in 1996, Jota joined the Pacos de Ferreira youth setup in 2013 before making his senior debut in autumn 2014.

He first appeared in Portugal’s top division in February 2015, becoming the youngest player at his club to score in the top division. Jota joined Spanish club Atletico Madrid in 2016, before his move to the Premier League one year later.

open image in gallery Liverpool’s Diogo Jota settled the Merseyside derby (Peter Byrne/PA) ( PA Wire )

After starring for Wolverhampton Wanderers for two years, he stepped up to a Liverpool team who had just won the Premier League under Jurgen Klopp.

Already known for his pace, dribbling and lethal ball-striking ability, Jota arrived at Anfield in 2020 and scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for the club in all competitions. He also made 49 appearances for Portugal, twice winning the Uefa Nations League.

The Spanish Civil Guard told The Independent: “The Civil Guard is investigating a road accident that occurred at 12:30 a.m. this morning at kilometer 65 of the A52 motorway, in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora.

“A vehicle left the road on the left side. The investigation points to a road accident due to a tire burst while overtaking.

“As a result of the accident, the car caught fire and both occupants died. Pending the completion of forensic tests, one of the deceased has been identified as Diogo Jota, a Liverpool FC player, and his brother Andre Felipe.”