Michael Madsen files for divorce and alleges wife’s ‘neglect’ drove son to suicide

Michael Madsen has filed for divorce from his wife of 28 years, accusing her of driving their son to suicide “by her neglect, drinking and alcoholism.”

The Reservoir Dogs star, 66, has been married to DeAnna Madsen, 64, since April 15, 1996.

As People reports, he filed divorce documents on Tuesday, September 17 citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Madsen states in the documents that the couple have been separated since shortly after their 26-year-old son Hudson died by suicide on January 25, 2022.

In a statement attached to the divorce petition and signed by Madsen, he goes on to state that the “irreconcilable differences” listed do “not adequately describe the divorce filing.”

He accuses his estranged wife of driving their son to die by suicide “by her neglect, drinking and alcoholism.”

DeAnna and Michael Madsen attend the actor’s hand and footprint ceremony at Hollywood’s Chinese Theatre in 2020 ( Getty Images )

Madsen also claims that the couple’s relationship became “abusive” and “toxic.”

He writes: “Respondent also significantly contributed to my personal issues as well. I am a victim in an abusive, co-dependent, and toxic relationship that culminated in the Respondent breaking into my residence and having me wrongfully arrested for DV.”

Madsen has also requested a domestic violence prevention restraining order against his wife that covers both him and their 18-year-old son Luke, who is listed in the filing under “other protected people.”

The Independent has contacted Madsen’s representatives for further comment. A representative for DeAnna was not immediately available.

Last month, Madsen was arrested in Malibu on domestic violence charges.

At the time it was reported he had been taken into custody following “a disagreement” with his wife.

Shortly after midnight on August 17, officers from the Lost Hill Sheriff’s Station in Malibu responded to a call and subsequently arrested Madsen for a domestic battery misdemeanor.

The actor was booked at 1:40am, and was later released after posting a $20,000 bond.

In a statement to Variety, a representative for Madsen said: “It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both.”

Madsen is best known for his collaborations with Quentin Tarantino, which include Reservoir Dogs, both volumes of Kill Bill and The Hateful Eight. He also made a cameo appearance in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Speaking to The Independent in 2020, Madsen revealed that Harvey Weinstein tried to have him removed from the casts of Tarantino’s films.

“Harvey never liked me,” he said. “I don’t know if he ever liked anybody, but I know for a fact he didn’t like me. He never wanted me in any of Quentin’s movies. I think I’m only in them because Quentin stood up for me every single time and said I’m going to use Michael whether you like it or not.”