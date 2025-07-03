Walton Goggins and James Woods lead tributes to ‘sweet’ Michael Madsen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tributes are flowing in for Michael Madsen, who has died aged 67.

The prolific actor, best known for his many collaborations with director Quentin Tarantino including Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, was found unresponsive at his Malibu home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death was cardiac arrest, according to his manager Ron Smith.

On Instagram, Madsen’s The Hateful Eight co-star Walton Goggins wrote: “Michael Madsen… this man… this artist… this poet… this rascal…F***ing ICON…. Aura like no one else. Ain’t enough words so I’ll just say this…. I love you buddy. A H8TER forever.”

Another former co-star, James Woods, wrote: “Oh man, this is a hard one. Michael and I did The Getaway together. We did Straight Talk together. I was always touched by his sweet nature and generosity, the absolute opposite of the ‘tough guys’ he portrayed so brilliantly. Rest in Peace, dear friend.”

open image in gallery Michael Madsen, who has died aged 67 ( michael-madsen )

Madsen made a guest appearance in Rob Schneider’s sitcom Real Rob in 2017, and the comedian recalled: “Michael Madsen was a dream to work with. A truly gifted actor & gentleman who made every person on the set comfortable; generous with his stories & with his infectious laughter. I only wish we could have done more things together in this crazy business. My love to his kids & friends.”

Fellow actor Billy Baldwin wrote on social media: “Fitting that Michael Madsen would pass away on 4th of July weekend. He was no firecracker... a total stick of dynamite on screen and in life. Rest easy my friend.”

Bosch star Titus Welliver also paid tribute, writing on X: “Michael Madsen has departed. Mike leaves behind a body of work that will never be forgotten. Rest brother, too young.”

Madsen’s younger sister, Oscar nominee Virginia Madsen, mourned her brother in a statement to Variety, saying: “My brother Michael has left the stage. He was thunder and velvet. Mischief wrapped in tenderness. A poet disguised as an outlaw. A father, a son, a brother — etched in contradiction, tempered by love that left its mark.”

open image in gallery Virginia Madsen has paid tribute to her brother, Michael Madsen, who died Thursday aged 67 ( AP )

She continued: “We’re not mourning a public figure. We’re not mourning a myth — but flesh and blood and ferocious heart. Who stormed through life loud, brilliant, and half on fire. Who leaves us echoes — gruff, brilliant, unrepeatable — half legend, half lullaby.

“I’ll miss our inside jokes, the sudden laughter, the sound of him. I’ll miss the boy he was before the legend; I miss my big brother. Thank you to everyone reaching out with love and memory. In time, we’ll share how we plan to celebrate his life — but for now, we stay close, and let the silence say what words can’t.”

During his decades-long career, Madsen amassed more than 70 film and TV credits. His breakthrough came in Tarantino’s directorial debut, Reservoir Dogs, in which he starred as the sadistic criminal Mr. Blonde, who tortured a policeman by slicing off his ear.

That marked the beginning of a long and storied collaboration between Madsen and Tarantino, despite pushback from now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

“Harvey never liked me,” Madsen told The Independent in 2020. “I don’t know if he ever liked anybody, but I know for a fact he didn’t like me. He never wanted me in any of Quentin’s movies. I think I’m only in them because Quentin stood up for me every single time and said I’m going to use Michael whether you like it or not.”

Madsen went on to portray villains and anti-heroes in several of Tarantino’s other cult classics, including Kill Bill: Volumes 1 and 2 (2003–2004), The Hateful Eight (2015), and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019).