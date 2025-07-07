Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drake has seemingly called out some friends who didn’t support him amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar and Drake have been involved in a public rivalry for years, which intensified in 2024 with a series of diss-tracks exchanged between the two chart-topping rappers.

However, the Canadian star isn’t done yet and, only July 4, dropped a new track which seems to reference their battle.

In the surprise single, “What Did I Miss?,” he questions how “people [he] loves” are no longer standing by him, calling them “traitors.” He also warned them not to ask him for any favors after this betrayal.

“I don’t give a f*** if you love me / I don’t give a f*** if you like me/ Askin’ me ‘How did it feel?’ / Can’t say it didn’t surprise me / Last time I looked to my right/ You n***** was standing beside me,” Drake raps, in the chorus, before concluding it by repeatedly singing: “What did I miss?”

In the second verse, Drake seems to directly reference Lamar’s brutal, Grammy-winning diss-track “Not Like Us,” which he performed five time at June 2024 show.

open image in gallery Drake calls out friends who became ‘traitors’ in new song amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar ( Getty Images )

“I'm back in your city tonight, walkin' around with my head high / I saw bro went to Pop Out with them,” Drake rapped. “It feels like nobody's there until you start givin' out two-tones / And nobody cares until they in front of your tombstone.”

He continued: “Y'all been on that type of timing for too long / Iceman, Tiffany blue stones / I done made plenty s*** right out of two wrongs, s***, let's go.”

Later in the song, Drake takes aim at friends who didn’t support him during the feud.

“When I was looking at y’all and cooking with y’all / And giving out verses and bookings to y’all / Making sure wires were hit / Man, what did I miss? / When you was all in my crib lookin’ at h*** / Word for word at all of the shows / You always felt like this, man?” he sings.

The new song was launched ahead of Drake’s highly anticipated album, which is rumored to be called Iceman. A release date has yet to be confirmed.

In February this year, Lamar broke some major music records in the U.S. and UK with his track “Not Like Us”, which he also performed at the Super Bowl.

open image in gallery Kendrick Lamar performed his hit track “Not Like Us” at the Super Bowl. ( AP )

However, one month before the showcase event, Drake accused Universal Music Group Recordings Inc – which both he and Lamar are signed to – of spreading the “false and malicious narrative” that he is a pedophile in the hit song. Lamar’s song includes lyrics like: “Say, Drake, I hear you like em’ young” and “certified lover boy? certified pedophiles.”

Lamar is not named in the lawsuit. However, Drake additionally claimed that UMG knew the accusations we false but chose corporate greed over the safety and well-being of its artists.

In March, UMG filed a motion to dismiss Drake’s defamation lawsuit, writing: “Plaintiff, one of the most successful recording artists of all time, lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated.”

Drake doubled down on his defamation suit against UMG in April, claiming in an amended complaint that the fact Lamar agreed to censor the word “pedophiles” during his Super Bowl performance proves the reference is defamatory.

“The NFL, as well as the corporate entities responsible for the televised and streaming broadcasts of the Super Bowl Performance, all understood the words ‘certified pedophile’ to be unacceptable in a broadcast to millions of listeners,” the complaint reads. “Notwithstanding that apparent consensus, UMG continues to publish the recording absent the censoring that even Kendrick Lamar deemed acceptable for the Super Bowl Performance.”