The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ new season is here, but the launch looks pretty different than the first two seasons: not only is Taylor Frankie Paul missing while she shoots the upcoming season of The Bachelorette, but her ex also appears to be putting the moves on another reality star.

Dakota Mortensen, 32, and Brooks Nader, 28, have sparked rumors about the nature of their relationship after they were seen looking cozy at Hulu’s SLOMW launch party in New York City in a video posted by Nader’s own sister, captioned: “I’m sensing a MESSY crossover.”

Mortensen has appeared on the show while navigating his on-and-off relationship with Paul. The two share a son, Ever True, who is a year old. Nader was likely at the launch party because of her connections with Hulu as her family has their own reality show on the streaming platform.

Multiple videos posted on TikTok appeared to show the two flirting in a corner of the event Tuesday at the Plaza Hotel. Mortensen touches a sunglasses-clad Nader’s waist while the two talk in hushed tones, and Nader is seen putting her hands on Mortensen’s chest.

One of the posts is captioned, “Being an influencer is crazy because what do you mean it's a Tuesday night and I'm in a private room at the Plaza Hotel watching Brooks Nader and Dakota Mortensen flirt with each other?”

open image in gallery Brooks Nader and Dakota Mortensen have sparked dating rumors after they were spotted together in a recent TikTok ( Getty )

Nader and Mortensen both commented on the TikToks as if they did not know they had been filmed during their chat.

“Had no clue there were other povs,” Mortensen wrote with a laughing emoji. “Wish me luck guys lol.”

Nader had a similar response by comparing it to her sister’s post, commenting, “These other povs are crazy.”

Some fans speculated that the videos were solely meant to spread rumors, and that there isn’t an actual romance or connection between the two.

“He wants to be on tv so bad,” one person commented on TikTok, while another agreed, “The way he knows he is being filmed right now too and is trying so hard.”

“She’s just doing it for the plot at this point..oh Brooks!!” someone else wrote.

open image in gallery Dakota Mortensen and Taylor Frankie Paul broke up in December 2024 ( Disney )

open image in gallery Brooks Nader competed on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ with her ex, Gleb Savchenko ( Disney/Eric McCandless )

Mortensen and Paul began dating in 2022, shortly after Paul announced her divorce and sent the internet ablaze by revealing a swinging scandal involving other couples in MomTok, a community of Mormon wives who became TikTok influencers.

They broke up in December 2024 after the birth of their son, but have said publicly that they are on fine terms as they co-parent Ever. Paul shares two other children with her first husband.

Meanwhile, Nader is known as a model who competed on season 33 of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars last year. Her showmance with her professional partner Gleb Savchenko took off before the dancers were eliminated in ninth place. The pair dated on-and-off until April 2025.

In August, a reality docuseries about Nader’s family called Love Thy Nader premiered. The Hulu show features Nader and her four sisters navigating life in New York City.