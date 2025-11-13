What is a dirty soda? The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ favorite drinks revealed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s one sweet, non-alcoholic beverage that’s a big star on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: A dirty soda.

While the reality series premiered in September 2024, the craze behind a dirty soda started nearly three years before that — thanks to pop star Olivia Rodrigo. In December 2021, the singer shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding a cup from Swig, a popular customizable soda shop that first opened in Utah in 2010.

However, Swig customers don’t mix soda with liquor, which is what the word “dirty” may imply. Instead, they’re combining Diet Coke or Dr Pepper with pumps of syrup or spoons of coffee creamer.

At Swig, customers can choose to build their own dirty soda or choose from one of the brand’s creations. The menu options include "Life's a Peach,” which is Dr Pepper mixed with vanilla syrup, peach syrup, and Half & Half, or “Cherry Bomb,” which is Pepsi mixed with cherry syrup, coconut syrup, and vanilla cream.

While TikTok users have shared their own dirty soda recipes on the app throughout the last two years, it was Swig that got a special shoutout on SLOMW in 2024.

open image in gallery The Dirty Soda trend combines Pepsi or Dr Pepper with cream or flavored syrups ( Getty Images )

During the fifth episode of the first season, cast members Layla Taylor, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Demi Engemann arrived at a soda fountain, surrounded by rows of syrup.

“I love that we’re all just going to Swig at 3 p.m. together,” Ngatikaura said.

Later in the episode, Engemann explained why she and her friends were having the dirty sodas. “We don’t drink alcohol or do drugs, so it’s kind of our vice,” she said.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are urged to avoid certain substances, including alcohol and tobacco. The Word of Wisdom, which is the health code that is a commandment for Mormons, also rejects the idea of having “hot drinks,” like tea or coffee, as substitutes for alcohol.

However, in 2012, the church clarified that its “health practices do not mention the use of caffeine.”

So, it’s no surprise that the cast of SLOMW has turned to dirty sodas. In May, they even spoke to E! News about their go-to orders at Swig, with Jen Affleck and Taylor Frankie Paul both choosing a Diet Dr Pepper with coconut cream and vanilla cream.

open image in gallery The cast of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ shared their go-to dirty soda orders in May ( Getty Images )

Mikayla Matthews usually opts for any of Swig’s refreshers, which are all made with still or sparkling water, flavored syrups, and cream. If not, she'll have a “Diet Coke with fresh lime and sugar-free coconut.” Whitney Leavitt also loves sparkling water mixed with a squirt of lime and various syrups, including sugar-free vanilla, sugar-free peach, sugar-free pineapple, and raspberry puree.

Many other brands have followed in Swig’s footsteps by launching dirty soda creations.

In July, McDonald’s tested its line of fruity refreshers, crafty sodas, mixed with a syrup or flavored coffee creamer, at 500 different stores. The flavor lineup included Toasted Vanilla Frappé, Strawberry Watermelon Refresher, Sprite Lunar Splash, Popping Tropic Refresher, and Creamy Vanilla Cold Brew.

Meanwhile, in select stores in the U.S. and Canada, Crumbl Cookies is also testing out its own line of dirty sodas. While there are up to 46 different dirty soda options at select Crumbl stores, customers can opt to create their own.

The third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is now available on Hulu.