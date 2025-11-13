DWTS winner Bobby Bones reveals he returned Mirrorball trophy over ‘hurtful’ criticisms from hosts
Bergeron issued an apology to the radio host after the incident
Bobby Bones has sent his Mirrorball trophy back to Dancing with the Stars over criticism of his win from six years ago.
After former DWTS host Tom Bergeron, 70, said in an interview that he considered Bones’ season 27 victory the most shocking win from his time on the show, the podcast host took to TikTok on Wednesday to call out Bergeron for the remarks.
“I try not to get my feelings hurt, especially about stuff like this, but this was hurtful,” Bones, 45, said in the video. “And not because of what was said, but really who said it.”
He then played a snippet of Bergeron’s interview with Parade, where he told the outlet, “It’s funny you’re asking about eliminations. The thing that shocked me most was a win. Bobby Bones. Bobby Bones was the first time it was like, ‘Ouch.’ No disrespect to Bobby. He would probably say the same thing.”
Bones and his professional partner Sharna Burgess’ win shocked the nation in 2018 as the radio personality was widely considered one of the weaker contestants that season.
“What was I supposed to do on that show? I didn’t even want to be on the show,” Bones continued in the TikTok, adding that American Idol execs made the decision when he worked as a mentor on the show. “Like I had no intention of being on Dancing With The Stars. I was working on a different show at the network and they asked me to go on the show to promote.”
“Am I supposed to not show up and work hard? Am I supposed to not give it freaking everything that I have? Am I supposed to throw it and not win? Like it’s crazy the amount of hate I get even from people that I respect like Tom Bergeron.”
Bones said he likes and admires Bergeron, but that the remarks hurt his feelings — so he sent his Mirrorball trophy back to ABC.
“I sent the trophy back. They don’t want me to be apart of the show, obviously, so I don’t want to be somewhere that doesn’t want me to be there,” Bones said, concluding: “I’m out. Nobody wants me there anyway, so go where you’re celebrated not tolerated. But yeah, the Bergeron thing hurt a little bit I’m going to be honest with you.”
After Bones’ post, Bergeron shared an apology to Instagram, saying that he was overwhelmed with interviews ahead of his return to DWTS as a guest judge Tuesday, and that he was “bound to say something inelegantly.”
The TV legend shared a screenshot of his apology to Bones and captioned the post, “Sorry, Bobby. Sometimes I should fall back on my mime training.”
