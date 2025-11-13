Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bobby Bones has sent his Mirrorball trophy back to Dancing with the Stars over criticism of his win from six years ago.

After former DWTS host Tom Bergeron, 70, said in an interview that he considered Bones’ season 27 victory the most shocking win from his time on the show, the podcast host took to TikTok on Wednesday to call out Bergeron for the remarks.

“I try not to get my feelings hurt, especially about stuff like this, but this was hurtful,” Bones, 45, said in the video. “And not because of what was said, but really who said it.”

He then played a snippet of Bergeron’s interview with Parade, where he told the outlet, “It’s funny you’re asking about eliminations. The thing that shocked me most was a win. Bobby Bones. Bobby Bones was the first time it was like, ‘Ouch.’ No disrespect to Bobby. He would probably say the same thing.”

Bones and his professional partner Sharna Burgess’ win shocked the nation in 2018 as the radio personality was widely considered one of the weaker contestants that season.

open image in gallery Bobby Bones won season 27 of Dancing with the Stars with his professional partner Sharna Burgess ( Getty Images for iHeartRadio )

“What was I supposed to do on that show? I didn’t even want to be on the show,” Bones continued in the TikTok, adding that American Idol execs made the decision when he worked as a mentor on the show. “Like I had no intention of being on Dancing With The Stars. I was working on a different show at the network and they asked me to go on the show to promote.”

“Am I supposed to not show up and work hard? Am I supposed to not give it freaking everything that I have? Am I supposed to throw it and not win? Like it’s crazy the amount of hate I get even from people that I respect like Tom Bergeron.”

Bones said he likes and admires Bergeron, but that the remarks hurt his feelings — so he sent his Mirrorball trophy back to ABC.

open image in gallery Tom Bergeron issued an apology to Bobby Bones after his comment about his Dancing with the Stars win ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess' 2018 win was considered a shock ( Getty Images )

“I sent the trophy back. They don’t want me to be apart of the show, obviously, so I don’t want to be somewhere that doesn’t want me to be there,” Bones said, concluding: “I’m out. Nobody wants me there anyway, so go where you’re celebrated not tolerated. But yeah, the Bergeron thing hurt a little bit I’m going to be honest with you.”

After Bones’ post, Bergeron shared an apology to Instagram, saying that he was overwhelmed with interviews ahead of his return to DWTS as a guest judge Tuesday, and that he was “bound to say something inelegantly.”

The TV legend shared a screenshot of his apology to Bones and captioned the post, “Sorry, Bobby. Sometimes I should fall back on my mime training.”