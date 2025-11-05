Ex-American Idol contestant arrested on suspicion of having sex with a minor

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former American Idol contestant Randy Madden is accused of having sex with a minor.

Madden, 45, faces six felony charges after he was arrested in Ventura County, California, on October 30. Days later, he was charged with unlawful sexual intercourse, anal and genital penetration by a foreign object, oral copulation of a person under 18, sending harmful matter, luring, and dissuading a witness from reporting a crime.

At least one of the alleged sexual encounters that Madden is charged with occurred between July and September of this year, according to court records first obtained by TMZ. Madden’s arrest warrant was issued in July. A criminal protective order was filed for his alleged victim.

Madden appeared virtually in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to all six charges. The Californian posted $100,000 bail the next day and was released from jail. His next court date is set for November 13.

American Idol fans might remember Madden as a wannabe rockstar who appeared on season eight of the show. Working as a sales representative for a media company at the time, Madden auditioned for the show in Phoenix in 2008.

open image in gallery Randy Madden faces six felony charges ( Getty )

open image in gallery Randy Madden auditioned for ‘American Idol’ on season eight’s first episode ( FOX/American Idol )

“Blue collar guy just working in a cubicle, trying to make millions hear my voice,” Madden said before his audition at the time. He sang “Livin’ on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi and was cut off short by judge Simon Cowell, who said the performance was “wimpy.”

Madden broke down in tears as he begged the judges for a chance, but received four rejections and was eliminated from the competition. Kris Allen went on to win that season, which also introduced the world to Adam Lambert and Danny Gokey.

After the show, Madden went on to become a hair salon owner in Casitas Springs, a small community in Ventura County best known for once being Johnny Cash’s home.

“What I want people to know about me and my brand is that this isn’t just a salon — it’s a reflection of the grit, heart, and creativity that’s gotten me here. I’ve learned that success isn’t always a straight line, and that style—like life — is about expressing who you truly are, no matter what you’ve been through,” Madden told ShoutOutLA in June.

However, Madden’s current occupation is listed as “disabled” on Ventura County Sheriff’s online records. Per his social media accounts, Madden is currently unable to walk without crutches or a cane after a motorcycle accident in September 2023. He has a GoFundMe page linked on his Instagram page, requesting help with “living expenses Rent, Utilities, Gas, etc.”

“My recovery has been challenging, and I can’t currently work as a hairdresser due to my condition. Recent surgery involved moving muscle to cover an infection, and I’m now dealing with potential complications," he wrote in an update on June 18, sharing that he’s already had seven surgeries and needs two more. “With rising costs for gas and transportation, I’m trying to minimize expenses while focusing on my recovery.”

Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673)