Liam Gallagher apologises after baiting fans with ‘big announcement’

Liam Gallagher has apologised for winding fans up, again, with some early morning mischief on X/Twitter.

The irrepressible Oasis frontman is currently preparing to join his older brother, Noel, for the long-awaited reunion set to kick off from 4 July.

Liam, 52, has begun rehearsing and claimed last week that the band are sounding “f***ing filthy”.

Oasis split in 2009, after a notorious back-stage bust-up between the two siblings at Rock en Seine festival in Paris. It was announced that they would reunite for a massive stadium world tour in August last year.

Early on Monday (9 July), Liam claimed that he would be making a “big announcement” at 6.30am.

He then followed this with the announcement, “I WORK OUT.”

Fans who had been hoping for more details regarding the Oasis reunion setlist and band lineup were suitably disappointed.

“I HATE YOU,” one fan said in a reply to Liam’s post.

“Such a troll,” another follower agreed.

“Gotta admit that was good craic gotta you all riled up to ras [sic],” Liam responded.

However, he then added a supposedly more contrite post, in which he wrote: “If I caused any distress and upset [to] anyone this morning I’m deeply sorry that wasn’t my intention I thought it was a bit of fun please forgive me.”

He added: “Guys I think I’m gonna close my Twitter account and think long and hard about my EXISTENCE this morning has been a real eye-opener.”

At the time of writing, Liam’s X/Twitter account was still very much active.

Liam and Noel Gallagher will perform together onstage for the first time in 16 years ( Fear PR )

Last week, he wrote of rehearsals: “We have LIFT OFF Rastas sounded f***ing FILTHY I’ll tell thee that for hardly anything.”

The Oasis lineup is currently rumoured to include guitarists Gem Archer and Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, keyboardist Mikey Rowe, bassist Andy Bell and drummer Joey Waronker.

Bell confirmed in May that he would be joining the Gallagher brothers for the reunion tour.

In reply to a question about whether it was emotional reuniting with the band after 16 years, Liam remarked: “No time to get emotional we have a lot of catching up to do.”

Asked to sum up the experience, he simply wrote: “SPIRITUAL.”

The brothers are believed to have performed together for the first known time in 16 years during a top-secret set in Stoke Newington, London, in April. The pair reportedly arrived and left separately and spent just an hour at the venue.

Last month, Barclays estimated that Oasis fans will spend over £1bn ($1.3bn) on the band's UK reunion tour, Oasis Live ’25.

The massive figure reflects the enduring popularity of the Gallagher brothers and the growing "experience economy," the retail bank says.