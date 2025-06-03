Liam Gallagher says there’s ‘no time to get emotional’ as Oasis begin rehearsals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liam Gallagher has confirmed that Oasis have begun rehearsals ahead of their long-awaited reunion tour this summer, and claimed the band “sounded f***ing filthy.”

Gallagher, 52, and older brother Noel, 58, announced they were reuniting the massively popular Britpop band last year, 15 years after an infamous backstage bust-up.

They announced an initial run of 14 shows in the UK and Ireland, which will start in Cardiff on July 4. They have since announced additional dates in the United States and around the world.

It was reported last month that the band had started rehearsing in London without frontman Gallagher, who had been given time to rest his voice. The line-up, which is still unconfirmed, is rumored to include guitarists Gem Archer and Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs, keyboardist Mikey Rowe, bassist Andy Bell and drummer Joey Waronker.

It now appears that Gallagher has also joined rehearsals, after he wrote on X/Twitter: “We have LIFT OFF Rastas sounded f***ing FILTHY I’ll tell thee that there for hardly anything.”

In response to the post, several fans weighed in with questions for Gallagher.

Asked whether he was nervous, the singer responded: “Don’t be ridiculous.”

Liam Gallagher on stage at the MTV EMAs in Spain in 2019 ( Dave J Hogan/Getty Images for MTV )

In reply to a question about whether it was emotional reuniting with the band after 16 years, Gallagher wrote: “No time to get emotional we have a lot of catching up to do.”

Asked to sum up the experience, Gallagher responded with a one-word answer: “SPIRITUAL.”

Last month, Barclays estimated that Oasis fans will spend over £1 billion ($1.3 billion) on the band's highly anticipated UK reunion tour, Oasis Live ’25.

The massive figure reflects the enduring popularity of the Gallagher brothers and the growing "experience economy," the retail bank says.

Oasis famously split in 2009 following a huge backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris. The brothers went their separate ways and continued to have separate careers, with Noel fronting the group Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and Liam forming the band Beady Eye.

The brothers are believed to have performed together for the first known time in 16 years during a top-secret set in Stoke Newington, London, in April. The pair reportedly arrived and left separately and spent just an hour at the venue.

Fans have been clamouring to learn what songs will appear on the Oasis setlist for their tour, which will include several dates at Wembley Stadium in London and in their hometown of Manchester. They will perform international concerts in the US, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, Australia and South America.